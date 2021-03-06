With the majority of the Fulton County cities’ mayors not wanting to include a transit/MARTA component as part of the county’s second transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (TSPLOST), state transit officials are pitching to cut their share of the up to tax from 0.25% to 0.10%.
The transit/MARTA portion also could provide the county with federal funds for its TSPLOST projects that benefit Fulton’s cities.
“This 10% scenario is not limited to any one transit project,” District 1 Fulton Commissioner Liz Hausmann said. “It could be used to support transit projects throughout the county. … We did submit our entire transit plan to the USDOT (United States Department of Transportation) for their consideration, not just one project.”
Hausmann presented the plan at the board of commissioners’ March 5 special called mayors’ meeting, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TSPLOST 1, a five-year, 1% tax that provides funds for both city- and transit/MARTA-related transportation projects, ends in March 2022. TSPLOST 2, which would last another five years, must be placed on the November election ballot for it to start the day after the first TSPLOST stops.
TSPLOST 2 has three choices: Option 3a calls for a 0.75% tax with no transportation portion and is supposed to generate about $500 million, which would be distributed to Fulton’s cities except Atlanta, which would have its own tax. Option 3b calls for a 0.75% tax with a transit portion included, so about $200 million would go to MARTA and about $300 million to the cities. Option 3c would be similar to TSPLOST 1, with a 1% tax providing 0.25% (about $200 million) for transit and 0.75% (about $500 million) for the cities.
Following the January mayors’ meeting, the mayors of each city were asked to have their city councils approve one of the three plans, and the majority chose Option 3a, mainly because they feel MARTA doesn’t do enough for their cities. The new version of 3c would equate to a 10%/90% split.
In Fulton, the first TSPLOST was approved by voters in three separate referenda in November 2016. The Fulton-only vote was for all the county’s cities outside the city of Atlanta and included both a 0.75% tax for transportation improvement projects and a 0.25% tax for MARTA-related projects.
The second and third votes were for Atlanta residents to separately approve a 0.4% tax for its own transportation improvement initiatives and a 0.5% tax for MARTA projects inside Atlanta.
The Fulton-only referendum was passed by only 52.8% of voters, with Atlanta residents approving the other two tax referenda with 68.0% and 71.5%, respectively. When it was approved, the tax in its three forms was expected to generate more than $1 billion for the county, with about two thirds coming from the Fulton-only tax.
According to a chart presented at the meeting, under Option 3c, the county’s estimated TSPLOST 2 funding for the cities would drop from $525 million with no transit option share to $472.5 million with a 10% share, and TSPLOST 1 is expected to collect $500 million.
Some mayors, especially those in south Fulton, said they didn’t get enough advance notice on the change when it was presented at the meeting. East Point’s Deana Holiday Ingraham said she has prepared thoroughly for these monthly meetings and finds it “blindsiding” that these new documents and ideas were just now shown and presented, and they got the email about it that morning.
City of South Fulton Mayor William “Bill” Edwards added, “The stakeholders in south Fulton were not at the table, so that’s why they feel blindsided.”
Hausmann, who represents part of north Fulton, apologized for the late notice, saying the meeting she had with state transit officials was the day before.
“I hope you don’t feel blindsided,” she said. “There are no decisions being made today. … Any sleight is certainly unintentional.”
Hausmann added even though most of the county’s mayors don’t want transit included in TSPLOST 2, it will be the only way to get federal funding for some of the cities’ projects.
“We all agree that each city’s needs are different,” she said, “but without some sort of transit component, we feel we’ll miss out on some (state and/or federal) funding opportunities. … Without local match, we will not be considered.”
Some south Fulton mayors also said they feel the county’s south side is not getting its fair share of MARTA, state or federal transportation dollars and projects.
MARTA is planning bus rapid transit (BRT) projects on both Georgia 400 in north Fulton and on South Fulton Parkway in south Fulton. The 400 project, which includes adding express lanes, already has $100 million in state funding.
Kevin Abel, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT)’s District 6 board member, said adding a MARTA/transit portion to TSPLOST 2 could leverage another $100 million in federal funds to the 400 project, and other state or federal monies could be allocated to other projects in Fulton.
At the end of the meeting, Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker, who has spearheaded the mayors’ TSPLOST 2 plans, asked for the mayors to be polled again on their choices. Of the mayors still at the meeting, 10 said their city councils voted for 3a, and the Fairburn and Union City mayors said their councils voted for 3c but could change to 3a if needed.
With the clock ticking on the process, Bodker said the mayors may need to decide prior to the next mayors’ meeting April 2 whether or not to include a MARTA/transit portion in TSPLOST 2.
County Manager said the cities must develop their project lists by May and then adopt them in May and/or June. From there, intergovernmental agreements must be signed in July and forwarded to the Fulton elections superintendent by Aug. 2 so TSPLOST 2 could go on the November ballot.
