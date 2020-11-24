Fulton County has announced it will conduct its portion of the second statewide Nov. 3 general election recount, as requested by President Donald Trump, starting Nov. 25 at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.
The second recount is allowed by state law since Trump, a Republican, lost by 0.5% of the vote or less. According to the secretary of state’s website, Democrat Joe Biden won by 12,670 votes.
But Biden held a 14,000-vote lead until the first recount, a hand recount/audit of the state’s nearly 5 million ballots completed Nov. 18, determined more than 5,000 votes combined in Douglas, Fayette, Floyd and Walton counties were found to have not been counted, with most of those for Trump.
In a news release, Fulton stated it will start logic and accuracy testing of its equipment to be used in the recount Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m., and the recount will commence Nov. 25 at 8 a.m.
Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the recount will carry on again Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If needed, it will continue Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fulton officials expect the recount, which will be done by machine using 13 scanners and about 50 employees, to be completed before Dec. 1, when two special elections will be held in the county. Fulton is the state’s largest county and had about 528,000 ballots were cast Nov. 3.
During the recount, an observation area will be provided for the public and the media. Each of the political parties recognized by the secretary of state for this recount – Republican, Democrat and Libertarian – will be permitted two designated monitors as provided by the secretary of state’s guidelines. All others may watch the recount from the observer area.
All workers and members of the public are required to wear a mask or face covering and observe social distancing. Masks will be provided for those who do not have them. The number of people in the observation area may be limited to ensure compliance with social distancing measures.
Fulton plans to live stream the recount process for the public, with details to be announced.
For more information, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov.
