Fulton County's public and private schools recently announced their class of 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians.

Editor’s note: For each school listed below, the valedictorian is listed first, followed by the salutatorian, unless otherwise noted. Also, Galloway and Howard do not designate a valedictorian or salutatorian, and Atlanta International, Brandon Hall, Holy Innocents’, Holy Spirit, Landmark Christian and Pace will announce their valedictorians and salutatorians later this month.

Alpharetta: Grady Etheridge and Samir Duggasani

Atlanta Classical: Caleb Dye and Ashlynn Gannon

Atlanta Country Day: N/A

Atlanta Jewish: Matthew Minsk and Kira Mirmelstein

Banneker: Talia Swanson and Ka’Niyah Galloway

Blessed Trinity: Ronald Miller and William Dyches

Cambridge: Kathryn Amstutz and Or Yoked

Centennial: Emmanuelle Lamarche and Anika Chawla

Chattahoochee; Jennifer Zhou and Nityam Bhachawat

Creekside: Jacquez Johnson and Luis Lopez Reynoso

Cumberland: Alexander Capurso and TBA

Fellowship Christian: N/A

Ben Franklin: Zach Meyers and Erika Wu

Independence: Felix Fisch and David Brantley

Johns Creek: Jason Bao and Erich Chang

King’s Ridge: Katie Garcia and Andrea Sherman

Langston Hughes: Victor Carrasco and Samantha Hopkins

Lovett: Nikita Gupta and William Novak

McClarin: Carmen January and Guadalupe Miranda

Marist: Clare Seymour and Courtney Maley

Milton: Divya Nori and Paige Chambers

Mount Pisgah: N/A

Mount Vernon: Aqil Merchant and Alma Merchant and Anusha Merchant (co-salutatorians)

North Atlanta: Emilie Jacobus and Brendan Weinbaum

North Springs: Ariel Frenchman and Tyler McMahon

Northview: Ishita Vaish and Sumanth Kadiyala

Riverwood: Elle Mezzio and Lauren Cohn

Roswell: Noah Frank and Eric Zhang

St. Francis: N/A

St. Pius X: Sarah Halbig and Sophia Ripoll

Tri-Cities: Nadia Jackson and Lorena Salas-Ocampo

Weber: Sam Feldstein and Micah Reich

Wesleyan: Maggie Simmons and Isabella Martin

Westlake: Nia Gladden and Zamaria Winston

Westminster: Sarah Lao and Anand Srinivasan (co-valedictorians) and Kiran Gadde and Soumia Vellanki (co-salutatorians)

Whitefield: Scott Hellier and Kaylee Burnett

Woodward: Lekha Koganti and Patrick Kim and Keller Smith (co-salutatorians)

