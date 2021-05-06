Fulton County's public and private schools recently announced their class of 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians.
Editor’s note: For each school listed below, the valedictorian is listed first, followed by the salutatorian, unless otherwise noted. Also, Galloway and Howard do not designate a valedictorian or salutatorian, and Atlanta International, Brandon Hall, Holy Innocents’, Holy Spirit, Landmark Christian and Pace will announce their valedictorians and salutatorians later this month.
Alpharetta: Grady Etheridge and Samir Duggasani
Atlanta Classical: Caleb Dye and Ashlynn Gannon
Atlanta Country Day: N/A
Atlanta Jewish: Matthew Minsk and Kira Mirmelstein
Banneker: Talia Swanson and Ka’Niyah Galloway
Blessed Trinity: Ronald Miller and William Dyches
Cambridge: Kathryn Amstutz and Or Yoked
Centennial: Emmanuelle Lamarche and Anika Chawla
Chattahoochee; Jennifer Zhou and Nityam Bhachawat
Creekside: Jacquez Johnson and Luis Lopez Reynoso
Cumberland: Alexander Capurso and TBA
Fellowship Christian: N/A
Ben Franklin: Zach Meyers and Erika Wu
Independence: Felix Fisch and David Brantley
Johns Creek: Jason Bao and Erich Chang
King’s Ridge: Katie Garcia and Andrea Sherman
Langston Hughes: Victor Carrasco and Samantha Hopkins
Lovett: Nikita Gupta and William Novak
McClarin: Carmen January and Guadalupe Miranda
Marist: Clare Seymour and Courtney Maley
Milton: Divya Nori and Paige Chambers
Mount Pisgah: N/A
Mount Vernon: Aqil Merchant and Alma Merchant and Anusha Merchant (co-salutatorians)
North Atlanta: Emilie Jacobus and Brendan Weinbaum
North Springs: Ariel Frenchman and Tyler McMahon
Northview: Ishita Vaish and Sumanth Kadiyala
Riverwood: Elle Mezzio and Lauren Cohn
Roswell: Noah Frank and Eric Zhang
St. Francis: N/A
St. Pius X: Sarah Halbig and Sophia Ripoll
Tri-Cities: Nadia Jackson and Lorena Salas-Ocampo
Weber: Sam Feldstein and Micah Reich
Wesleyan: Maggie Simmons and Isabella Martin
Westlake: Nia Gladden and Zamaria Winston
Westminster: Sarah Lao and Anand Srinivasan (co-valedictorians) and Kiran Gadde and Soumia Vellanki (co-salutatorians)
Whitefield: Scott Hellier and Kaylee Burnett
Woodward: Lekha Koganti and Patrick Kim and Keller Smith (co-salutatorians)
