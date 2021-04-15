In its nearly four-year history, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted a Super Bowl, a College Football Playoff championship game and a MLS Cup contest and missed out on holding the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But the downtown Atlanta venue today is known more for its role as a Fulton County coronavirus vaccination mega-site, thanks to its partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which allowed it to expand its efforts beginning March 25.
“(In that time) the county’s vaccinations went from 4,000 a day to over 12,000,” said Matt Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, referring to the stadium increasing to over 8,000 vaccinations a day once FEMA got involved.
It’s one of three Fulton vaccine sites, with the other two being the North Point one in Alpharetta and the Georgia International Convention Center one in College Park. The county even hit a record April 8 with over 14,000 vaccinations, according to data he included in his presentation.
Kallmyer and others provided updates on the county’s pandemic response at the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ April 14 meeting, which was held virtually due to the outbreak. While the county hit the 300,000 vaccine dose milestone April 14, it’s still just under a third of the way to vaccinating Fulton’s entire population of 1 million.
According to the county’s data, with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses, 236,979 residents (23%) have received at least one dose, and 149,716 (14%) are fully dosed.
And despite having the stadium mega-site, one of 10 Type 1 federal vaccine locations in the nation and ranking first with a record 10,780 doses given April 6, Fulton is still having problems reaching some populations.
With the Latinx community, which comprises of 7% of the county’s population, according to its data, only 6% of residents had gotten the vaccine as of April 14, and that’s an improvement from the previous month.
“It was at 1% in March,” Kallmyer said.
Half of white residents, who represent 44% of population, have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, but only 18% of Blacks, who comprise of 41% of the county, have received it. Only 18% of Asian-Americans, which make up 7% of the population, have gotten the vaccine; only 1% of the population marked as “other,” which comprises 1% of residents received it; and only 7% of residents categorized as “unknown,” which represents 0% of the population, got it.
The county even held on April 13 a day at the stadium where residents eligible to get the vaccine could do so even without an appointment, which is required at virtually all of Fulton’s sites and in other counties. A total of 1,180 individuals received doses on that day, and the county plans to host more of them in the future.
“We found a lot of people are overwhelmed with the online (appointment) system,” Kallmyer said.
Once FEMA’s role in the stadium site ends in May, Fulton plans to use $11 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to keep FEMA there until September or possibly earlier, when the venue starts hosting events such as Falcons games and concerts again.
While the county’s officials and consultants said the number of coronavirus cases has dropped considerably, thanks in part to the vaccine, now is not the time to relax.
“We have not yet gotten a high enough part of our population in Georgia to get vaccinated,” said Lynn Paxton, Fulton’s district health director. “Another problem is not as many young people coming in (to get vaccinated). Our variants are going up; 20% of new cases are variants. We can’t rest on our laurels just yet.”
The $11 million plan for the stadium site is one of 15 use cases the county presented at the meeting regarding $340 million in COVID-19 relief funds it still has to spend from the Coronavirus, Aid, Recovery Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and this year’s American Rescue Plan Act.
Another use case calls for Fulton to spend $59.7 million to help rid the county court system of its pandemic-related case backlog. The county already plans to use some federal funds to reduce the backlog by having District Attorney Fani Willis convene two grand juries at the same time instead of one and doubling its trial capacity. But the plan presented at the April 14 meeting provided more details.
Since the pandemic began a year ago, courts in Fulton and the state’s 158 other counties have been limited and have had zero jury trials because of health and safety concerns over large in-court gatherings needed to convene juries.
At its Feb. 17 meeting, Fulton COO Anna Roach said the county targeted March 15 as the date when jury trials could resume, as long as conditions allowed. Though the target date was delayed, courts across the state were given the green light to continue jury trials March 9, when Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton lifted his suspension on those proceedings.
Alton Adams, Fulton’s deputy COO for public safety, said the use case plan would be implemented from October 2021 to October 2024.
According to his presentation data, the 206,717-case backlog includes 34,283 Superior Court cases, a backlog the county expects will take 27 months to eliminate with a target end date of December 2023; 39,871 State Court cases, a logjam that could take 24 months and end September 2023; and a whopping 132,563 Magistrate Court cases, a backlog that is expected to take 20 months and end in May 2023.
“This is the largest backlog of courts Fulton County has ever seen,” Adams said.
He added the plan also includes three parts capacity and one part productivity improvements. The capacity plan calls for adding 20-plus extra courtrooms, including satellite courtrooms, and recruiting and hiring more than 200 employees. The productivity enhancements strategy includes case management, case triage and flexible court hours. That would also include night court sessions in State Court with cases such as DUIs.
