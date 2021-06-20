In Fulton County’s fight against COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy as it aims to inoculate all 1 million of its residents, it’s finding the best way to solve the problem is to both educate everyone on the vaccine and deliver the shots to areas where they may not have access to transportation or a vaccination site.
“I have to say the most important thing is access. ... For us to make it simpler to make appointments and do walkups and having it in so many different places, that was by far and away the best thing we could do, to include access,” said Dr. Lynn Paxton, the district health director for the state’s largest and most populous county.
Fulton has used that strategy to increase its vaccination numbers, especially with the Black and Latinx populations, after getting off to a slow start on inoculating those residents after the vaccine was rolled out in December.
According to the county’s data, its population breakdown by race is 44% white, 41% Black, 7% Asian, 7% Latinx, 1% other and 0% unknown.
At the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ April 14 meeting, Matt Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, said only 1% of the county’s Latinx population had received at least one vaccine dose as of early March. But according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, as of June 19, 38.4% of Fulton’s Hispanic residents had gotten at least one dose.
The county’s efforts to vaccinate African Americans have seen a slower rate of success. As of April 23, only 23% of Fulton’s Black residents had gotten at least one dose, and that number has increased to only 31.8% as of June 19. With both the African American and Latinx communities, vaccine hesitancy is one of the factors driving efforts to inoculate all Fulton residents.
“We know there are certain things that are working or we need to work on,” Paxton said. “One is people tend to trust their own healthcare providers. So having their own healthcare providers talk to them and say, ‘You need to get vaccinated and this is why,’ that is pretty powerful. ...
“Even more powerful is friends and family, going and getting it done and them being able to see they’re fine. … With the CDC making the announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks, we’re hoping that will be a big motivator. We want to that to push some of the persuadable people off the fence, (thinking) ‘Oh, I get this benefit. I don’t have to wear a mask everywhere I go.’”
Vaccine hesitancy is an issue not only in Fulton but also Georgia and nationwide.
President Joe Biden has set July 4 as the goal for having 70% of the nation at least partially vaccinated, and Georgia ranks among the lowest in U.S. states with a vaccination rate of only 35%. Some states are offering cash or other prizes as an incentive to get the vaccine (though Georgia is not one of them), and some restaurants such as Krispy Kreme are offering free food for individuals who have been vaccinated. Employers, including the county, are also offering incentives for workers to get shots.
Celebrities have appeared in public service announcement videos encouraging Americans to get vaccinated – from actor Morgan Freeman, who is Black, to singer Dolly Parton and college football coach Nick Saban, who are white, to actors Benicio Del Toro and Zoe Saldano, who are Latinx.
Paxton said the reasons for vaccine hesitancy across all races include fears of side effects, doubts about the vaccine because it was developed so fast, COVID deniers (individuals who spread lies or misinformation about the virus and the vaccine) and a lack of trust in the government and/or the medical industry.
“Most people fall into fear of side effects, fear of unknown future side effects, distrust of the medical or research system, or misunderstanding how research works,” she said. “They don’t understand that these MRNA vaccines (which the CDC says can’t give someone COVID-19) to a certain extent are the vaccines of the future, and people have been working on them for easily 10 to 15 years.
“So these vaccines didn’t just drop out of the sky. There’ve been legions of people working on them. It just so happens that then they have started developing them in relation to some other related coronavirus outbreaks like SARS and MERS, which thankfully didn’t turn into pandemics.”
The Latino Community Fund, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that helps the Hispanic community in a variety of ways, is one of the organizations that has partnered with Fulton on getting more Latinx residents vaccinated.
In addition to the reasons Paxton mentioned, Gigi Pedraza, the fund’s executive director, said religion and fears over both having to miss work and providing information to the government, especially if they’re living in the U.S. illegally, to get vaccinated are other factors in vaccine hesitancy in the Hispanic community.
“Particularly there are some pastors in the evangelical movement who have been sharing just misinformation or lies, saying the vaccine has the number of the beast (666) or something like that,” she said. “All of that is creating just a lot of fear in our community. They’re afraid of going to hell.”
100 Black Men of Atlanta, a nonprofit that aids the African American community through programs for both children and adults, earlier this month was one of 4o organizations that joined a statewide coalition, ACT Against COVID – the Alliance for Comprehensive Testing, to encourage unvaccinated residents to get COVID tests.
Louis Negron, its executive director, and Paxton said in the Black community, the Tuskegee Experiment, a decades-long federal syphilis study in Alabama involving 600 African American men, is one of the past issues residents point to in their distrust of the government and medical industry.
In the study, 399 men were given syphilis and 201 were not, but all were told they were being treated for “bad blood,” but were given placebos such as aspirin and mineral supplements. Decades after it began, it was exposed by the media and shut down, but by then, 28 men had died from syphilis, 100 more died from related complications and about 40 of their spouses and 19 children got the disease. Negron said there are two other reasons for the Black community’s vaccine hesitancy.
“COVID came out of nowhere and then these vaccines were available within one or two years, and some people may not trust they were ready that quick,” he said. “Another one is … some people are holistic. They think the body can heal itself, and we have to learn to respect individuals like that.”
Paxton, Negron and Padraza said lack of access to the vaccine has been a major factor in not getting as many African American or Latinx residents vaccinated, so Fulton has worked with those organizations to bring more shots to those communities with mobile units.
Since February the fund has partnered with the Mexican consulate’s office in Atlanta to host weekly vaccine sites for Latinx residents, mostly on Fridays but also on the weekends. The organization is also hosting biweekly vaccine locations at the Atlanta consulates’ offices of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador and targets areas with no MARTA access and low English-speaking populations for its popup vaccine sites.
Paxton said all those events have helped drastically increase the number of Hispanic vaccinated residents. The fund has also worked with Fulton to make sure all of its vaccine sites have all the signage and forms in Spanish as well as English to help guide its residents through them.
100 Black Men and other African American organizations have worked with the county to identify areas one Fulton spokeswoman called “vaccine deserts,” communities where large groups of unvaccinated Black residents live, to send mobile vaccine units there.
Within weeks, 100 Black Men is planning to partner with Walgreens for more vaccination sites in the African American community, and it plans to use the COVID-19 relief funds it received from the United Way to educate residents on the importance of the vaccine, Negron said. His organization is also sending members to speak at events and using its Emerging 100 and Collegiate 100 groups of young adults and college students, respectively, to spread that word through social media.
Pedraza said building trust was a major factor in Fulton’s efforts to vaccinate more Latinx residents.
“People need to feel they belong, that the vaccine is for them, and it’s a part of what we do to survive this pandemic,” she said, adding the bilingual efforts the county made at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium mass vaccination site, which closed June 15, also helped. “Change happens at the speed of trust. It takes some time to build trust in our community to know Mercedes-Benz Stadium had information in Spanish, had disclosures that nobody will be denied a vaccine. The announcements are bilingual. All the signs are bilingual. So people started going, realizing (it was OK), telling their friends and neighbors and colleagues.”
