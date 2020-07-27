Fulton County voters will have five races to decide on in the Aug. 11 primary runoff election after candidates in those campaigns did not win outright in the June 9 primary election.
In the District 65 Georgia House of Representatives race incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague and Mandisha Thomas are squaring off in the Democratic runoff after leading a three-candidate campaign that also included Amber Doss-Hunter. The winner will be unopposed in November.
In the district attorney campaign, Fani Willis and incumbent Paul Howard Jr. are battling after outpacing Christian Wise Smith in the primary. The winner will be unopposed in November.
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Ted Jackson and Pat Labat are bound for a Democratic runoff after leading a field that also included Myron Freeman, Walter Calloway and Charles Rambo. The winner will be unopposed in November.
Tamika Hrobowski-Houston and Melynee Leftridge Harris are in a nonpartisan Superior Court judge runoff after beating Ashley Baker Osby and Lizz Kuhn in the battle to replace Constance Russell, who is not seeking reelection.
Finally, in the nonpartisan District 4 Fulton Board of Education race, Franchesca Warren and Sandra Wright are warring to replace member Linda Bryant, who is not seeking reelection. Willie Davis Jr. finished third in the primary.
Early voting runs through Aug. 7, and on Election Day, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. For more information on the election, including where to vote, visit https://bit.ly/2X3Ynpv.
