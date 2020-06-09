Both residents and poll workers at one polling precinct said voters casting ballots in the June 9 primary election had few problems with voting machines or health restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but at least one other location had an issue with the machines.
Voter Duffy Hickey said he arrived at Church of the Redeemer in Sandy Springs at 10:23 a.m. and was done voting by 10:45 a.m., adding he was pleased the process to vote was so fast.
His wife Robin added, “I know other people are having problems, but here it was professionally done. It was very nice. People are so nice and so helpful in making sure we (could properly use the machines).”
Beryl Davis, the poll manager for that location, said voters experienced no problems when it came to complying with the county’s health and safety restrictions or using the state’s new voting machines.
“I think you see they have their masks (on),” Davis said, referring to all the voters in the room at that time. “They’ve come in prepared. We haven’t had to tell them. We have hand sanitizer and gloves if they want them, but most people came prepared themselves.”
Regarding the voting machines, she said, “For a new process, it’s going pretty smooth. People are adjusting to the new machines.”
But Clerk Richard Davis said some voters had problems with the prompts the machines gave them, and that some also didn’t realize they had to pick a Democratic, Republican or nonpartisan ballot since this is a primary election.
Also, according to a tweet from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, in response to reports of problems in at least one Fulton precinct, there have been widespread problems with Fulton’s precincts “throughout the city.” Bottoms asked all voters to stay in line and “not allow your vote to be suppressed.”
Voicemail and email messages to Rick Barron, director of the Fulton Department of Registration and Elections, seeking more information and comment were not immediately returned.
Back at Church of the Redeemer, the Hickeys said using the new machines was mostly a snap.
“I thought it was really easy,” Robin Hickey said. “The process was very easy, and it actually was better because you had to hit something twice to make that’s what you meant to do. So there was less opportunity to mess up.”
Duffy Hickey added, “That’s funny, because I thought hitting it twice was kind of a pain. … The other thing I appreciated is we kind of do our homework before we come in, and what you see on the ballot is exactly what’s printed from the secretary of state’s office (website). It would have been confusing had it been in a different order.”
Check back with the Neighbor for updates on any ups and downs at the polls.
