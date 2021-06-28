With Fulton County’s southern COVID-19 mass vaccination site closing, the county is opening a replacement location.
The old southern site, located at the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC), closed June 26 because it is starting to host events again. The new site, located at a Fulton Department of Human Services office at 5710 Stonewall Tell Road in the city of South Fulton (though it’s listed as a College Park address), will open June 29. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to a news release, at the GICC site, over 75,000 vaccinations were administered in a partnership that included the Fulton Board of Health, the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, the city of College Park, municipal firefighters and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
When the vaccine was rolled out in December, the county set up a south Fulton vaccine site at Fulton County Executive Airport at Brown Field (formerly Charlie Brown Airport). But in February, after some south Fulton mayors complained that the south Fulton site was not south of Interstate 20 and not serving enough of the area’s residents, it was moved to the GICC.
The GICC site was one of three county mass vaccination sites, with the other two being Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which closed June 7, and Alpharetta’s North Point, which remains open. Though Fulton has administered 977,505 vaccine doses as of June 28, the most in the state, only 51% of the county’s residents (523,504) have gotten at least one dose and only 45% (463,682) are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.
The vaccine is available for any individual age 12 or older. For more information on how and where to get a free vaccine, visit fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine.
