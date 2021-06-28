Atlanta, GA (30303)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast with heavy rain developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast with heavy rain developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.