As Fulton County continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s seen some gains in fighting the virus.
“We’ve started tracking on four made positives on the (hospitalizations),” said Doug Schuster of Emergency Management Services International (EMSI), an emergency management firm working the county. “The hospitals are the most controlled situations and saw the most traumatic patients, with 16% in Fulton County early on. There’s been a steady decline in the (hospitalizations) if you look at the blue bars. We’re at 8.2% today.
As testing goes up, our percent positives have been at a pretty steady at 4.5%. (There are) 170 to 180 active COVID patients in the hospitals. Our (hospitalizations) are down to 7.93%. CVS testing is down to 9.95%. The state (number) is 9.29%, (with) Fulton County (at) 7.45%. The goal with testing is to get us down to below 2%. We feel like we’re on our way there.”
Schuster was one of several county leaders or contractors to provide updates on Fulton’s COVID-19 response at the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ June 17 recess meeting at Assembly Hall. It was the board’s first in-person meeting since March 4, when the pandemic forced all meetings to shift to a virtual format.
Matt Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, said as of June 16, the county had conducted 170,986 total tests this year, and the state has done about 600,000. However, Fulton has a long way to go to accomplish Chair Robb Pitts' goal of testing all 1 million residents.
Though a CVS testing site at Georgia Tech in Midtown is closing June 26, Kallmyer said the county has “enough capacity to take on other sites when that one closes.”
District 6 Commissioner Joe Carn asked if the county was testing all inmates at the Fulton County Jail, where concerns have grown over a possible outbreak among prisoners.
“We can’t test everyone because it’s not allowed (legally), but we’re testing all the new inmates (as they arrive),” said Alton Adams, Fulton’s deputy chief operating officer for public safety.
Adams added the county wants to test at least 10% of the jail population and District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann said it’s offering tests to all inmates.
Tracy Flanagan, spokeswoman for the Fulton Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, said 33 of the 275 inmates tested thus far since March have contracted COVID-19, and only 11 prisoners had it at the same time. But there have been no inmates to test positive in the past three weeks.
Dr. Lynn Paxton, director of the Fulton Board of Health, said the county contacted the National Guard about testing all inmates (about 2,500), since the Guard had aided in testing in Georgia when virus cases were higher. But with it not being legal due to health laws, Fulton scrapped that plan.
Instead, Paxton said, “We are making available to the jail one Abbot machine, the rapid test machine, and we feel it would be the best use for that machine in this situation. Should they be able to legally do this, they can test inmates on intake and get a rapid response to see if they’re infected.”
The jail also remains a concern for other reasons, according to two of the three residents who spoke about it during the meeting’s public comment portion. The topics included inmates not having enough tablets or Internet access and prisoners’ meals not being nutritious enough.
“Until you have a loved one incarcerated in that jail, you don’t know what the conditions are like there,” said a woman who identified herself only as Sheila and complained about the meals.
