Fulton County has good news for patrons of its libraries, which have been closed or offering limited, curbside services since the COVID-19 pandemic started nearly a year ago.
“We are targeting a May 1 phased reopening,” said Gayle Holloman, executive director of the Fulton County Library System.
Holloman provided an update on the issue at the county board of commissioners’ March 3 meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic. Fulton’s Department of Real Estate and Asset Management (DREAM) and the police and external affairs departments also are planning a May 1 phased reopening.
Starting on that date, Holloman said all 32 regular library locations will have limited in-person services. They will be open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will continue curbside service on every other day except Sundays, when they’re closed.
Also, the Auburn Avenue Research Library will have limited services on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Central Library in downtown Atlanta is planning a late summer or early fall soft opening and a grand reopening in late September or early October
Holloman said two libraries (Hapeville and Central) will commence curbside service March 8.
As each library reopens, it will enact health and safety measures to protect others from the virus, including not allowing patrons to re-shelve materials.
“Some of this stems from the needs we have, which include enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, plus enhanced PPE (personal protective equipment) for staff and patrons required,” Holloman said.
