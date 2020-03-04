Fulton County is taking every precaution as it deals with the coronavirus, especially since it has infected two of its residents, said Dr. Elizabeth Ford, the county’s interim district health director.
“We’re training staff on how to handle potentially infected clients and providing masks for all clients with a cough,” she said. “We’ve talked about doing drive-through testing or drive-through admissions and may have to do that.”
Ford provided an update on the coronavirus at the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ March 4 meeting at Assembly Hall in downtown Atlanta. The virus has claimed the lives of 3,131 individuals and sickened 92,312 worldwide, according to livescience.com.
While most of the cases have occurred in China and other parts of Asia, a growing concern is the number of U.S. residents infected with the coronavirus, including 10 individuals who died in Washington state and Georgia’s first set of individuals who have been infected.
A Fulton 56-year-old father and 15-year-old son, who is homeschooled, contracted it after the father travelled to Italy. Both are confined to their home until they are cured of the virus.
Ford said the virus is designated as COVID-19 since it’s a specific strain of a coronavirus, which is defined as one of several viruses that cause the common cold plus SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). COVID-19’s name is derived from coronavirus disease 2019, based on the year it was first discovered.
Ford said “prevention, not panic,” should be stressed by all Fulton officials and employees, but added the county may have to plan for contingencies to deal with the virus.
“If this starts to grow, Fulton County, you’ll have to make decisions about teleworking,” she told the board. “We’re not at this point now, but these are things we need to think about.”
Ford also said county health officials, in concert with representatives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, are monitoring travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta international Airport for symptoms of the virus and contacting those who exhibit them.
She said while COVID-19 raises concerns, many more individuals nationwide, in Georgia and in Fulton are affected by the flu, including deaths. But regarding COVID-19 and the county’s first two cases, Ford added, “This is the first of many and I imagine we’ll get more.”
District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann said the county’s elections and registration department should be prepared to keep its voting machines clean for residents casting ballots in the March 24 presidential primary, especially since early voting is running through March 20 at 34 Fulton sites.
In response, Fulton Chief Operating Officer Anna Roach said Rick Barron, the department’s director, has supplied each site with extra hand sanitizers for voters and special wipes that could clean the state’s new voting machines without damaging them.
Alton Adams, deputy chief operating officer for public safety, said he and his team are working to make sure county officials and employees have the technology in place to work even remotely, if necessary, due to the virus.
“We’re having a meeting tomorrow morning with our partners across the street at the county courthouse about (logistics for) juries,” Adams said.
Fulton is just one of several metro Atlanta municipalities and organizations preparing for contingency plans in case the virus situation worsens locally.
In a March 4 news release, Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney, in partnership with the county’s board of education, stated the district is “implementing proactive measures to minimize risk to students, employees and families relating to the spread of COVID-19.” The district also released a list of guidance for schools regarding the virus, which can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/3au8BDP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.