Robb Pitts wants every resident of Fulton County, the state’s most populous county, to be tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
But given that Fulton has about 1 million residents, that’s a daunting task for the county’s board of commissioners chair. Still, he and other Fulton officials are devising a plan to accomplish that mission.
“We want to test as many people as possible,” said Dr. Lynn Paxton, director of the Fulton Board of Health.
Paxton and others spoke on coronavirus-related issues at the board’s May 6 meeting at Assembly Hall, where most commissioners and some department leaders participated remotely due to COVID-19.
Regarding the county’s plan to test all of its residents, it includes adding more testing sites and maximizing the production of the ones already operating so at least 0.25% of the population is tested daily.
County Manager Dick Anderson said Fulton has testing sites in Alpharetta, the Wolf Creek Amphitheatre, Greenbriar Mall and Georgia State Stadium’s Blue Lot. The Wolf Creek location replaced the testing site at Charlie Brown Airport.
Those county-funded testing locations are in addition to several private ones at Walgreens locations and at Georgia Tech hosted by CVS. The county also has some mobile testing units that have served residents in the midtown and downtown Atlanta areas.
“We have tested over 50,000 folks through yesterday, 55,000 to be exact,” Anderson said. The county is averaging about 1,500 tests per day.
Fulton COO Anna Roach gave a presentation on the county’s plan to phase in reopening its facilities over the next two months.
She said the gating criteria is, first, a downward trajectory in the seven-day average of new positive tests within a 14-day period; second, the ability to test 100% of county employees returning to work and 0.25% of the county population daily (2,500 tests) and comprehensive contact tracing; and, third, PPE (personal protective equipment) and supplies for all employees interacting with the public and temperature screens to enter Fulton facilities.
All employees will be required to wear a mask while at work and will have their temperature scanned when the report on duty. To protect its employees, anyone entering a county facility will be required to wear some sort of face covering, Roach said.
Regarding the county’s phased reopening timeline, the first phase will start May 15, when it will have a modified opening at the 235 Peachtree St. office for the tax assessor’s office. Phase 2 will begin June 1 with modified openings for the 141 Pryor St. office (tax commissioners’ office, shared services department and the department of real estate and asset management) plus the 137 Peachtree building (all departments) and the North and South Annexes.
Phase 3 will start June 15 and include the openings of 141 Pryor St. (all departments) and six libraries (two branches each in Atlanta and north and south Fulton). In Phase 4, which commences July 1, all libraries and all arts centers would open.
The county jail remains a concern for residents since some inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, but Alton Adams, Fulton’s deputy chief operating officer for public safety, said of the 105 prisoners who have been tested, only 31 were positive.
“Two (tests are) pending and virtually everyone was released or returned to general population after they have recovered,” he said of the inmates who contracted the virus. “Our testing has been focused on someone who was exposed to the virus or has been exhibiting symptoms. … Additionally, the National Guard tested employees and deputies, and there were four individuals who tested positive from those tests.”
Adams said Fulton has been in talks with the city of Atlanta over using the unoccupied Atlanta Detention Center to house some prisoners. But after “those discussions stalled,” he said he, Pitts and Anderson discussed an alternative plan where 96 or 192 prisoners could be housed at the county’s Rice Street jail (depending on the configuration) and 24 more could stay at its Union City facility.
That plan would have a target start date of Sept. 1 and would cost between $15 million and $25 million. The funds would come from the $104 million Fulton received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, $18 million of which the county has already committed or spent.
“(The plan would) allow us to have the ability for overflow if we had a significant increase of a significant outbreak. By significant, I’m talking about 200 (infected inmates),” Adams said.
Matt Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, said the county plans to create a 90-day cache of PPE and other supplies, at a cost of $2.9 million, to prepare for a possible second wave of the virus. It even will buy or rent a warehouse to store the items, at a cost of $14.4 million or $7.2 million, respectively, over 10 years.
District 6 Commissioner Joe Carn motioned to allocate an extra $1 million for protective masks the county could give its residents since some can’t afford them and they’re also hard to find in stores or online due to their high demand. Carn, who cited a similar program in DeKalb County, later increased the amount to $2 million.
“If we don’t earmark the funds now, the price is only going to go higher. … I think there’s a need now for the public to have access,” he said.
Commissioners Liz Hausmann and Lee Morris said while they were in favor of the plan, they were against it until it was vetted further. The motion failed 4-3, with Hausmann, Morris, Pitts and Commissioner Bob Ellis against it and Carn and Commissioners Marvin Arrington Jr. and Natalie Hall in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.