What a difference a year makes.

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on Fulton County public and private high school graduation ceremonies, forcing schools to shift them to a virtual or drive-in format or delay them until the summer or fall, the vaccine’s rollout and a decrease in cases has allowed schools to return to in-person commencements.

While these events likely will still include masks and social distancing, they’re a far cry from 2020.

Here’s a rundown of local high schools’ graduation ceremonies:

Alpharetta: May 26 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Atlanta Classical: May 22 at Church at Wieuca

Atlanta Country Day: N/A

Atlanta Girls’: May 22

Atlanta Jewish: May 26 on campus

Atlanta International: May 29 on campus

Banneker: May 21 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Blessed Trinity: May 15 on campus

Brandon Hall: May 14 on campus

Cambridge: May 22 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Centennial: May 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Chattahoochee: May 20 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Creekside: May 22 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Cumberland: May 25 on campus

Fellowship Christian: May 27

Ben Franklin: June 14 at the Atlanta History Center

Galloway: May 26 at the Galloway Athletics Complex

Hapeville: May 22 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Holy Innocents’: May 15 on campus

Holy Spirit: May 28 on campus

Howard: May 14 on campus

Independence: May 21 at Roswell Presbyterian Church

Johns Creek: May 25 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

King’s Ridge: May 15 on campus

Landmark Christian: May 22 on campus

Langston Hughes: May 23 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Lovett: May 15 on campus

Marist: May 22 on campus

McClarin: May 19 at Bill Evans Baseball Field

Milton: May 21 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Mount Pisgah: May 29 on campus

Mount Vernon: May 22 on upper campus

North Atlanta: May 27 at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium

North Springs: May 25 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Northview: May 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Pace: May 15 on campus

Riverwood: May 22 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Roswell: May 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

St. Francis: May 22

St. Pius X: May 15 at Greater Atlanta Christian School

Tri-Cities: May 22 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Weber: May 28 on campus

Wesleyan: May 22 on campus

Westlake: May 23 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater

Westminster: May 15 on campus

Whitefield: May 15 on campus

Woodward: May 8 on campus

