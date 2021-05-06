What a difference a year makes.
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on Fulton County public and private high school graduation ceremonies, forcing schools to shift them to a virtual or drive-in format or delay them until the summer or fall, the vaccine’s rollout and a decrease in cases has allowed schools to return to in-person commencements.
While these events likely will still include masks and social distancing, they’re a far cry from 2020.
Here’s a rundown of local high schools’ graduation ceremonies:
Alpharetta: May 26 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta Classical: May 22 at Church at Wieuca
Atlanta Country Day: N/A
Atlanta Girls’: May 22
Atlanta Jewish: May 26 on campus
Atlanta International: May 29 on campus
Banneker: May 21 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Blessed Trinity: May 15 on campus
Brandon Hall: May 14 on campus
Cambridge: May 22 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Centennial: May 23 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Chattahoochee: May 20 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Creekside: May 22 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Cumberland: May 25 on campus
Fellowship Christian: May 27
Ben Franklin: June 14 at the Atlanta History Center
Galloway: May 26 at the Galloway Athletics Complex
Hapeville: May 22 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Holy Innocents’: May 15 on campus
Holy Spirit: May 28 on campus
Howard: May 14 on campus
Independence: May 21 at Roswell Presbyterian Church
Johns Creek: May 25 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
King’s Ridge: May 15 on campus
Landmark Christian: May 22 on campus
Langston Hughes: May 23 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Lovett: May 15 on campus
Marist: May 22 on campus
McClarin: May 19 at Bill Evans Baseball Field
Milton: May 21 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Mount Pisgah: May 29 on campus
Mount Vernon: May 22 on upper campus
North Atlanta: May 27 at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium
North Springs: May 25 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Northview: May 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Pace: May 15 on campus
Riverwood: May 22 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Roswell: May 24 at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
St. Francis: May 22
St. Pius X: May 15 at Greater Atlanta Christian School
Tri-Cities: May 22 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Weber: May 28 on campus
Wesleyan: May 22 on campus
Westlake: May 23 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater
Westminster: May 15 on campus
Whitefield: May 15 on campus
Woodward: May 8 on campus
