The following Fulton public and private high schools have retiring teachers and staff members this year:
Alpharetta: Connie S. Armstrong, math (1 year with Fulton, 27 overall); Thomas G. Armstrong, math (1 year with Fulton, 36 overall); Melissa Aszman, bus driver (15 with Fulton); Yaritza Ferrer De Valero, Spanish (16 with Fulton, 42 overall); Rodney K. Floyd, history (18 with Fulton, 37 overall); Lisa M. Stroligo, English (12 years with Fulton and overall); Jane Zhu, food service worker (10 with Fulton)
Atlanta Classical: none
Atlanta Country Day: N/A
Atlanta Girls’: N/A
Atlanta Jewish: Penny Eisenstein, sixth-grade physical education (45 years)
Atlanta International: Stella Salazar, Spanish (35 years at school); Karen Peters, primary music (30); Tony Locke, science (24); Layne Stabler, administrative assistant (21); Jane Panzer, administrative assistant (23), Luz Romana de Sanchez, Spanish (21); Karen Peters, primary music (30)
Banneker: Marilyn Davis, moderate intellect disability (17 years with Fulton, 22 overall); Caryl C. Moreland, math (31 years with Fulton and overall); Michael B. Rozier, science (15 with Fulton, 33 overall)
Blessed Trinity: Toni Vilardi, theology teacher, and Cathy Coleman, Spanish teacher (19 years at school for both)
Brandon Hall: none
Cambridge: Robert Bordas, history (27 years with Fulton and overall); Juanita T. Coleman, bus driver (23 with Fulton); Timothy F. Gorman, bus driver (10 with Fulton); Nancy J. Sheridan, counselor clerk (13 with Fulton); Wayne A. Thompson, CTAE engineering (13 with Fulton, 33 overall); Polly Putman Worley, bus driver (12 with Fulton)
Centennial: Scott C. Hamilton, moderate intellect disability (4 years with Fulton, 29 overall); Janet Terrie Howard, theatre (10.5 with Fulton and overall); Tyrone Kay, bus driver (10 with Fulton); Twila Pryor, bus driver (10 with Fulton); Charlotte A. Turner, general art ( 16 with Fulton, 28 overall); Iris P. Waymon, building custodian 1 (25 with Fulton)
Chattahoochee: Deborah L. Austin, CTAE business education (20 with Fulton, 21 overall); Teresa E. Engelberth, math (21 with Fulton, 25 overall); Lee I. Keller, career tech instruction (20 with Fulton and overall); Karen Lange, professional assistant III (16 with Fulton)
Creekside: Advis D. Byrd, CTAE business education (16 with Fulton and overall); Shirlene Cameron, clinic assistant (17 with Fulton); Brenda Elaine Johnson, interrelated (14 with Fulton, 30 overall)
Cumberland: none
Fellowship Christian: N/A
Ben Franklin: none
Galloway: Kathy Tharpe, front desk receptionist (41 years at school – retired at start of school year); Carmen Gonzalez, early learning art teacher (43 years at school); Elise Lander, middle learning social studies teacher (38 years at school)
Hapeville: none
Holy Innocents’: TBA
Holy Spirit: TBA
Howard: Deborah Heidel, lower school support teacher; Debbie Silvestri, high school Spanish teacher; Christine Moon, college and next steps counselor
Independence: Cynthia A. Paulsen, health and PE (14 with Fulton, 29 overall)
Johns Creek: Judy Ritter, English (33 with Fulton and overall); Lisa Evans Taylor, Spanish (33 with Fulton and overall); Constantine A. Turner, bus driver (20 with Fulton); Pauline Weiss, special education parapro (13 with Fulton)
King’s Ridge: Pattye Bright, lower school science coordinator (36 years overall)
Landmark Christian: TBA
Langston Hughes Diane S. Elliott, interrelated (21 with Fulton, 31 overall); Hazel T. Elliott, interrelated (7 with Fulton, 14 overall); Alexander Lakes, moderate intellect disability (14 with Fulton, 32 overall); Nevada G. Steadham, bus driver (25 with Fulton)
Lovett: David Burriss, grounds (37 years at school), Sue Copps, college counseling (17 at school), James Farrell, custodial services (20 at school); Debbie Franks, middle school principal (17 at school); Billy Gilbert, custodial services (17 at school); Gayle Greenwood, lower school (17 at school); Carlos Grimaldo, maintenance (16 at school); Patti Hughes, archives (21 at school); Amy Murphy, lower school (23 at school); Joy Patty, fine arts (15 at school); Dwight Stegall, custodial services (11 years)
Marist: Tommy Marshall, athletic director (25 years at school, 44 overall); Celine Stribling, assistant to the president, (15 at school); Dorothy Burns, school nurse (14 at school, 16 overall); Patricia “Patty” Montague, director of college counseling and counseling department chair (14 at school)
North Atlanta: Winston Howard, special education (15 years at school, 30 in education)
McClarin: Belinda F. Bullock, economics(30 with Fulton and overall); Percitia G. Grant, instructional parapro (30 with Fulton)
Milton: Cheryl A. Bohannon, counselor (16 with Fulton, 20 overall); Lynne L. Scott, CTAE family and consumer sciences (23 with Fulton, 34 overall); Diana J. Wilcher, information technology (26 with Fulton and overall)
Mount Pisgah: TBA
Mount Vernon: TBA
North Springs: Frankie M. Robinson, building custodian I (25 with Fulton)
Northview: Catherine G. Francisse, French (18 with Fulton and overall), Beate Klokocka, bus driver (14 with Fulton); Patricia Moore Rodriguez, Spanish (27 with Fulton, 28 overall); Olga A. Shcherbakova, interrelated (6 with Fulton, 39 overall); Yelena L. Yashina, ESOL, 26 with Fulton and overall); Lily Liqun Zou, Chinese (10 with Fulton, 28 overall)
Pace: Deb Cook, lower school learning specialist (40 years at school, 42 in education); Pam Tisdale, administrative support staff (27 at school, 35 overall); Charles Smith, facilities associate (28 years at school); Elizabeth Tutt, physical education teacher (37 years at school, 41 overall); Lee Wilson, upper school transitions coordinator and newspaper faculty adviser (13 years at school); Lisa Richardson, lower school learning specialist (seven years at school, 30 overall)
Riverwood: TBA
Roswell: Paige W. Hales, interrelated (2 with Fulton, 28 overall); Eric L. Johnson, bus driver (13 with Fulton); Trina L. Kemp, family and consumer sciences (18 with Fulton and overall), Joel D. McElvaney, English(23 with Fulton, 29 overall); Nancy A. Moeller, history (22 with Fulton, 26 overall); Elizabeth M. Williams, choir (7 with Fulton, 32 overall)
St. Francis: N/A
St. Pius X: Jon Carreker, math (21 years); Pat Fries, assistant to the dean (38 years); Elizabeth Schupp, chair of business and computer departments (33 years); Steve Spellman, principal/president (20 years at school, 50 overall – retired in December)
Tri-Cities: Stephanie D. Gregory, bus driver (25 with Fulton); Phyllis E. Turner, Spanish (13 with Fulton, 29 overall)
Weber: not disclosed
Wesleyan: Tracey Greene, middle school math and technology
Westlake: none
Westminster: Marlene Getzendanner, lower school design thinking (24 years at school); Roy Lovell, upper school science (39 years); Cheryle Johnson Kirk, middle school administrative assistant (18 years); Sally Starr, lower school admissions (31 years); Julie Williams, admissions (18 years); Leigh Anne Schlafly, lower school first-grade teacher (17 years)
Whitefield: none
Woodward: none
