Fulton County residents’ demand to get the COVID-19 vaccine remains high, with 30,044 doses already administered and a waiting list of 92,502 individuals through Feb. 1, one healthcare consultant said.
“22,670 first doses have been given; 7,375 second doses have been given,” said Doug Schuster of Emergency Management Services International, an emergency management firm working with the county. During the first week of February, he added, Fulton planned to provide 13,500 doses (5,000 first ones and 8,500 second ones).
Schuster and several county officials provided an update on Fulton’s COVID response at the county’s Feb. 3 board of commissioners meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Starting Jan. 11, Gov. Brian Kemp expanded Phase 1A, the group of Georgians who could receive the vaccine to include first responders and residents 65 and older, in addition to the healthcare and other front-line workers and long-term care facilities’ residents and staff already eligible. Since then, Fulton and other counties have been flooded with requests from seniors to get it.
There are two vaccines on the market (Moderna and Pfizer), and each one requires two doses. Health officials have said both vaccines have 95% efficacy once both doses are given, but only 50% after one dose. The Pfizer vaccine’s second dose is given three weeks after the first one, and the Moderna vaccine’s second dose is administered four weeks after the first one.
County Manager Dick Anderson said Fulton hopes to provide 15,000 or more doses a week. Schuster said the county has already given about 14,000 at its Mercedes-Benz Stadium site in downtown Atlanta leads the way.
The remaining doses have been provided at the North Point site in Alpharetta (more than 10,000), the Fulton County Executive Airport at Brown Field (formerly Charlie Brown Airport) in south Fulton (4,772), CVS/Walgreens locations (695) and long-term care facilities (300).
Anderson said the county is leveraging its partnership with the stadium and its owner, Arthur Blank, to add more doses there, adding reducing the waiting list is a top priority.
“We’ve put folks through a reservation system to help organize that,” he said. “Scheduling anything further out than one week is not available because … no health district knows what the supply of vaccines will be that far in advance.”
Jessica Corbitt, a Fulton spokeswoman, said the county is working with the Fulton Board of Health to ensure individuals eligible for the vaccine are informed about how to get it. The demand from residents wanting it has caused the county’s website to crash as they’ve gone online to sign up.
Dr. Lynn Paxton, Fulton’s district health director, was asked by District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis if the county could handle administering a third vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, that is expected to hit the market soon. It requires only one shot but has an efficacy rate of only 72% in the United States, according to its website.
“We’ll have to give it a lot of thought because there are a lot of different vaccines,” she said. “The Johnson & Johnson one is easier to deal with because it doesn’t require deep cold storage. It looks like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being fast-tracked for approval, but it likely won’t be coming here until March.”
Paxton added she’s worried about the new strains of the virus that have originated in other countries but already migrated stateside.
“(There are) the UK variant and the South African variant,” she said. “(Health leaders) are looking at determining if the current vaccines are active against those. We are starting to see that UK variant here in the United States. That will soon overwhelm the other variants. The health experts are looking at whether or not some vaccines would require a booster dose for these variants. We have to be prepared to react if that (happens).”
For more information on how to get the vaccine, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine.
