FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Video surfaced Wednesday showing U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican QAnon promoter, following David Hogg near the U.S. Capitol, harassing him and trying to goad him into responding. Hogg became a gun control activist after the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at his school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in ...