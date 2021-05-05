With its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites closing later this year, Fulton County is taking the shots to the streets to inoculate more residents, especially those without access to transportation.
“We’re getting to the end of the fixed-site model,” said Matt Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency. “We’ve been weaving in some mobile vaccinations as we’ve gone along. You see the numbers decreasing and you see the news reports (of some residents not getting vaccinated).
“We have to take it out to them. We have to take it out the communities, the areas where people don’t have the ability to travel to these vaccination sites.”
Kallmyer and other Fulton officials provided an update on the county’s coronavirus pandemic response at the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ May 5 meeting at Assembly Hall in downtown Atlanta. It was the board’s first in-person meeting since June and its first one at Assembly Hall since the facility underwent a $3.5 million renovation that ended in December.
The county’s three mass vaccine sites are shutting down this summer (the joint Fulton/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Mercedes-Benz Stadium location in downtown Atlanta will close June 15, and the North Point one in Alpharetta and the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) one in College Park will wrap up at a date to be determined).
So starting May 10, Fulton is shifting gears by increasing from eight mobile vaccination units to 11, more than half of the other 17 mobile units across the state combined.
County Manager Dick Anderson said Fulton’s mobile units will help “close the health equity gap” by targeting “underrepresented populations” based on geography and demographics.
The county has three types of mobile units: full (up to 400 doses per day), lean (up to 200) and micro (up to 100). The 11 mobile units can vaccinate up to 1,900 individuals per day. Fulton’s mobile units have daily costs of $4,099 for full, $2,252 for lean and $1,703 for micro.
Based on data the county provided at the meeting, its efforts to reach all races have yielded mixed results. Through April 23, the breakdown of ethnic groups getting the vaccine is as follows: 51% of whites (population is 44% of county), 23% of Blacks (population is 41%), 7% of Asian-Americans (population is 7%), 9% of Latinx (population is 7%; number was only 1% through Feb. 23), 1% of other (population is 1%) and 7% of unknown (population is 0%; the county is working to name the races of the individuals with incomplete information).
Fulton is also sending representatives to its tag offices, community-based events and libraries to talk to residents, especially minorities about any vaccine hesitancy or misinformation they may have to encourage more to get inoculated.
While the county is utilizing its mobile units to penetrate minority communities that have a higher-than-average number of residents that haven’t gotten the vaccine yet, it’s seen considerable success at its mega sites.
The stadium location, which has administered 271,558 doses, has been recognized by FEMA as its best performing Type 1 site in the United States. The North Point one has given 80,636 shots and the GICC 56,206. In total, the county has administered 656,722 doses, but only 383,097 residents (37%) have gotten at least one dose and a scant 277,866 (27%) are fully vaccinated.
Kallmyer said Fulton is working with representatives of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, which has been offering the vaccine to individuals 16 and older at the GICC since April 1, to expand its doses for younger residents. Pfizer is expecting to receive emergency use authorization approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds within a week.
“We’d like to leverage some of their expertise to work with our clinicians to best target that age group,” Kallmyer said of expanding its partnership with Children’s. “… So it’s easy to go ahead and leverage their support. What we’re asking them now is to bring some of their expertise to our Mercedes-Benz site as well as our (North Point) site so we’re ready for this next wave.”
He said the county has already contacted the Atlanta and Fulton school districts about scheduling mass vaccination days for each one.
