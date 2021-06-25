If you’re a Fulton County property owner and want to appeal your 2021 property tax assessment, you have until early August to do so.
In a news release, the county announced its board of assessors has mailed the 2021 assessment notices to all Fulton property owners, and the deadline to appeal is Aug. 5. In accordance with state law, notices are not tax bills but are issued annually and reflect property values as of Jan. 1.
Property owners who do not believe the current year value on their notice reflects their property’s fair market value as of Jan. 1 have 45 days from the date printed on the notice to file an appeal. Appeals can be filed online, in person or by mail.
Homeowners will also see homestead exemptions reflected on their notice of assessment. Based on where the property is located, property owners will see exemptions for Fulton, the Fulton or Atlanta school district and the cities for which the county issues tax bills. Residents who do not have homestead exemptions in place can apply online for exemptions that will take effect in 2022.
All board of assessors’ offices are open for business. Residents may call the office or request an appointment to discuss questions in person. For more information, call 404-612-6440 or visit www.fultonassessor.org.
