Fulton County is partnering with the federal and state governments to open a COVID-19 testing site at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to help combat the pandemic, one health official said.
“What has not been in the press is HHS (the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) has budgeted Atlanta as a hot spot (for testing). They have contacted the DPH (Georgia Department of Public Health) and the Fulton County Board of Health,” Dr. Lynn Paxton, Fulton’s district health director, said. “A time-limited testing surge spot, which will be located at the airport, will start operations for 12 days starting on Monday.
“It’s anticipated this site will be able to do up to 5,000 or more tests per day. I want to make you aware of this spot. The MOU (memorandum of understanding) with the city of Atlanta has been submitted and we’re going through that process. We expect to release the funds to the board of health by mid-August.”
Paxton and other officials and consultants provided an update on the county’s response to the outbreak at the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ Aug. 5 meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Much of the update was about the spike in cases the county saw in July and statistics associated with the increase.
Consultant Doug Schuster of Emergency Management Services International (EMSI), an emergency management firm working with Fulton, said 62% of the county’s COVID-19 positive cases since the pandemic started in March came just in July.
“March through June, we had 75 new cases a day, and we had 375 in July,” he said. “COVID-19 deaths (are) a lagging indicator of two to two and a half weeks after positive tests, and the projected death rate went from 557 entering July to 1,133 (Aug. 1). Hospitalizations went from 287 (before July) to 600 in July. Testing in July went from 2,250 before to over 5,500 (during that month).”
Despite the increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Schuster said Fulton may have reached a peak and could be heading downhill on these stats. Daily testing, he added, reached a record of 7,038 in July “and plateaued at the 5,200 mark in the last two weeks or so.”
“We do have the capability to test up to 8,500 a day,” Schuster said.
Pointing to different graphs in his presentation, he said Fulton was seeing an average of 75 new COVID-19 cases each day, but since July “it looks like we’ve reached an unhealthy plateau of 375 a day.”
He added hospitalizations countywide jumped to a high of 600 about a week and a half ago, and daily deaths prior to July were at 2.97% of cases but have increased to 3.86%.
The state has stepped in by reopening temporary COVID-19 patient facilities at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Buckhead with 62 beds and at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta with 60 beds and the capacity for 120 total.
Schuster said Fulton would go over the 400,000-test mark Aug. 5, and that number represents a quarter of the 1.6 million tests done statewide. According to the DPH’s website, Fulton has had 407 total deaths due to COVID-19. The county’s updated fatality surge projection, Schuster said, is for 2,072 deaths as of Nov. 1 without a universal mask mandate and 647 with one.
Regarding tests, Paxton said Fulton, in working with lab companies like LabCorps and by adding a web-based scheduling app called MS Dynamics, which allows clients to go online to schedule their own tests without having to use the call center, has helped speed up the process to get results back faster.
“The last time we spoke (at the July 8 meeting), our turnaround results were horrendous, anywhere from seven to 14 days," she said. "But now it’s down to two to four days. … Of the (state’s) 10,000 tests per day, they are assigning to Fulton County 3,530. That gives recognition to the volume we have.”
Matt Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, said the county has partnered with Fulton’s 15 cities plus two private companies to get $9.43 million in personal protective equipment (PPE), including 4.8 million masks. The county is sending 5,000 PPE units to each of its cities, and another 5,000 are going to each commissioner’s office for dispersal.
“We wanted to pursue, procure and maintain a six-month cache of PPE, and we have been able to accomplish that through a partnership with 3M and Owens & Minor,” Kallmyer said.
Regarding the county’s court system, Chief Operating Officer Anna Roach said all of its hearings have already been converted to Zoom/online ones, but it’s working to address backlogs caused by the outbreak since trials and some other proceedings can't be held virtually.
“We want to work with (Probate Court) judges on an appointment system or waiting system for hearings so (residents) can wait in their cars or elsewhere (before hearings),” she said. “There have been 10 known positive tests with employees with the clerk of Superior Court. … There are limited telework options with the clerk’s office, so she has to grapple with various challenges like childcare for her employees. …
“The Superior Court clerk’s office is opening a web-based appointment system for hearings in the next two weeks.”
Roach said the clerk’s office and possibly other departments will get county-funded childcare, and Fulton plans to reinstitute hazard pay for the employees on the front lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.