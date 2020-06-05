Fulton County is seeing “extremely high turnout” on the last day of early voting for the June 9 primary election, a spokeswoman said.
June 5 is the final day of early voting, which started May 18 and is being held at eight sites around the county.
Despite the long lines, “Every voter in line by 7 p.m. will be able to vote today,” Jessica Corbitt Dominguez, a Fulton spokeswoman, said in an update emailed to the media. “To assist with making voters more comfortable we have added 29 tents, 575 chairs and 40 pallets of water at our early voting sites today.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic still in effect, state and county elections officials are encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots or vote early, since the lines on Election Day could be long and slower than normal due to health precautions taken because of the outbreak. Fulton even increased its early voting sites from five to eight and increased its hours by two after it was inundated with voters at the start of early voting.
“We have heard from some voters who submitted their absentee ballot request but have not yet received their ballot,” Dominguez said. “Any voters who requested an absentee ballot but has not received it should immediately check the Georgia My Voter Page (https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do) to review the status.
“If it does not show that it has been mailed, that voter may choose to vote early through 7 p.m. today or vote on Election Day. For more information contact us immediately at 404-612-7060 or elections.absentee@fultoncountyga.gov.”
The county and the state could see records in the number of early and absentee-ballot voters this year due to the pandemic, especially absentee ones. According to a news release from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, as of June 4, more than 1 million Georgians have already voted through early or mail-in ballots, with nearly 80% coming via absentee ballots.
