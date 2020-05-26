From top to bottom, the Fulton County ballot will be chock full of decisions for voters to make in the June 9 primary, presidential primary and special elections. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the presidential primary was postponed from March 24 and then it, along with the remaining elections, was delayed from May 19.
Though Joe Biden has won the Democratic nomination for president, the Democratic ballot will include him and fellow candidates Michael Bennett, Michael Bloomberg, Pet Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang, who have since dropped out of the race.
In the U.S. Senate race for incumbent Republican David Perdue’s seat, Democrats Sarah Riggs Amico, Tricia Carpenter McCracken, Marckeith DeJesus, James Knox, Jon Ossoff, Maya Smith and Theresa Tomlinson are facing off. The winner will face Perdue and Libertarian Shane Hazel in November.
Fulton has three contested U.S. House of Representatives elections. Incumbent John Lewis, D-Atlanta faces Democrat Barrington Martin II in the District 5 race, with the winner meeting Republican Angela Stanton-King in November. In District 6, Republicans Mykel Barthelemy, Karen Handel, Jake Harbin, Joe Profit and Paulette Smith will battle, with the winner facing incumbent Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, in November.
In District 13, incumbent David Scott, D-Atlanta, is battling fellow Democrats Michael Owens, Jannquell Peters and Keisha Waites, with the winner in November facing the victor of the race between Republicans Caesar Gonzales and Becky Hites.
In the Public Service Commission race, Democrats Daniel Blackman and John Noel will battle for the right to face incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald in November.
The county has five contested state Senate elections. In District 21, incumbent Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, faces fellow Republican Michael Caldwell, with the winner will be unopposed in November.
In District 35, incumbent Donzella James, D-Atlanta, faces fellow Democrats Karen Ashley and Kelly Johnson, with the winner unopposed in November. Incumbent Horacena Tate, D-Atlanta, is battling Democrats Devin Barrington-Ward, Michael Carson and Tania Robinson in the District 38 campaign, and the victor is unopposed in November.
In District 39, incumbent Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, is facing Democrat Linda Pritchett, with the winner unopposed in November. Democrats Michelle Au and Josh Uddin will face off for the District 48, with the winner battling Republican Matt Reeves in November. Incumbent Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth, is vacating the seat to run for the District 7 U.S. House post.
Fulton has seven opposed state House of Representatives elections. In District 22, Democrats Charles Ravenscroft and Bobbi Simpson are battling to face incumbent Republican Wes Cantrell in November. Democrats Jason Hayes and Ken Lawler will face off in District 49 for the right to battle incumbent Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, in November.
In District 55, incumbent Marie Metz, D-Atlanta, meets Democrat Fred Quinn Jr., with the winner unopposed in November. Democrats Mesha Minor, Josh McNair and Darryl Terry II are facing off in District 56 to replace incumbent “Able” Mable Thomas, who is not running for reelection.
In District 57, Democrats Stacey Evans, Kyle Lamont, Jenne Shepherd and Alex Wan will face off to replace incumbent Pat Gardner, D-Atlanta, who is retiring. The winner will be unopposed in November.
Incumbent Debra Bazemore, D-Atlanta, is facing Democrat Kenneth “Ken” Kincaid in District 63, with the winner facing Republican David Callahan in November. In District 65, incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak is battling Democrats Amber Hunter and Mandisha Thomas, with the winner unopposed in November.
In the Fulton government elections, there are several contested races. In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Ted Jackson faces fellow Democrats Walter Calloway, Myron Freeman, Pat Labat and Charles Rambo, with the winner unopposed in November. In the district attorney campaign, incumbent Paul Howard Jr. is battling fellow Democrats Christian Wise Smith and Fani Willis, with the winner unopposed in November.
There are six contested judicial races, which are nonpartisan. In the Fulton Superior Court elections, incumbent Rachelle Carnesale faces Tiffany Sellers, incumbent Rebecca Rieder meets Shermela Williams and Melynee Leftridge Harris, Tamika Hrobowski-Houston, Lizz Kuhn and Ashley Baker Osby are battling to replace Constance Russell, who is not seeking reelection.
In the Fulton Probate Court judge campaign, Tim Curtin, Kenya Johnson and Diane Weinberg are fighting for the seat being vacated by retiring Judge Pinkie Toomer. In the Georgia Supreme Court races incumbent Charlie Bethel faces Beth Beskin, and incumbent Sarah Warren faces Hal Moroz.
There are two contested Fulton Board of Education races, which are nonpartisan. In District 3, incumbent member Gail Dean faces Jimmy Glenn. Willie Davis Jr., Franchesca Warren and Sandra Wright are battling to replace District 4 member Linda Bryant, who is not seeking reelection.
There are two opposed Fulton Board of Commissioners elections. In District 4, incumbent Natalie Hall will battle fellow Democrat Kathryn Flowers for the right to face Republican Barbara Gresham in November. Incumbent Joe Carn is facing fellow Democrat Khadijah Abdur-Rahman in District 6, with the winner unopposed in November.
All other candidates are unopposed.
