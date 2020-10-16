With a composite score of 24.4 this year, Fulton County Schools’ students broke a record with the highest score in the district’s history.
Also, the district continue to outperform the state and nation on the ACT, and its 2020 score is also above all major metro Atlanta districts, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education Oct. 14. The 2020 score, half a point above last year’s, continues an upward trend that has gone on for over a decade.
“Because COVID-19 disrupted education and the way we do business in so many ways, these results are more impressive than ever before,” Julia Bernath, District 7 member and president of the Fulton Board of Education, said in a news release. “Our students’ collective ability to stay focused on academic achievement during a global pandemic showed an extraordinary level of determination.
“We are very proud of our students and their effort leading to this accomplishment. We also appreciate the dedication of our teachers to support students as they adapted to COVID-19 impacted learning.”
Fulton’s 2020 score is above the Cobb (23.2), DeKalb (20.7), Gwinnett (23.0) county and Atlanta (19.7) districts’ scores, as well as the Georgia (21.7) and national (20.6) ones. A perfect score on the ACT is 32.
"Kudos goes out to the expertise of our teachers and the achievement of our students," Cliff Jones, the district’s chief academic officer, said in the release. “This growth reflects our dedication to ensuring our students are ready for college and careers."
Eight schools’ scores rose for 2020: Alpharetta, Banneker, Cambridge, Creekside, Langston Hughes, Northview, North Springs and Westlake. Northview had both the district’s highest score (28.1) and biggest increase over last year (+.15 points), and Hapeville Charter had both the district’s lowest score (15.7) and largest decrease over 2019 (-0.9 points).
On the state level, Georgia’s score of 21.7 increased by 0.3 points over 2019 and was higher than the national average for the fifth straight year. Also, scores in each individual subject area increased and were higher than the national average.
“I am always glad to see Georgia students succeeding, but there’s something special about the class of 2020’s accomplishments,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a separate news release. “These students, who saw their senior year come to an abrupt halt due to a global pandemic, have now outscored their peers across the nation on both the SAT and ACT.
“To say I’m proud of them would be an understatement. Georgia continues to exceed expectations on state and national metrics and show that you don’t have to be all about the test to provide a first-class education. That’s thanks to the teachers and students doing the work each day on the classroom level.”
All scores are based on 2020 high school graduates who took the ACT at some time from grades 10 to 12.
ACT scores
Editor’s note: Below are Fulton County Schools’ ACT scores for 2019 and 2020, on the district and school levels. Schools whose scores are listed as “NA” did not have enough test takers to qualify for a school-level score.
School 2019 2020 Change
Georgia 21.4 21.7 +0.3
District 23.9 24.4 +0.5
Alpharetta 25.8 25.9 +0.1
Banneker 16.3 17.6 +1.3
Cambridge 25.2 26.1 +0.9
Centennial 24.1 24.1 None
Chattahoochee 26.9 26.6 -0.3
Creekside 16.9 17.1 +0.2
Hapeville 16.2 15.7 -0.5
Hughes 17.1 17.7 +0.6
Independence NA NA –
Johns Creek 26.3 26.2 -0.1
McClarin NA NA –
Milton 25.9 25.8 -0.1
North Springs 21.6 22.8 +1.2
Northview 27.6 28.1 +1.5
Riverwood 24.2 24.1 -0.1
Roswell 25.4 25.2 -0.2
Tri-Cities 16.8 16.7 – 0.1
Westlake 18.9 19.2 +0.3
