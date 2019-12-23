Thirty-seven schools in the Fulton County Schools district have been designated as Beating the Odds, an increase of 6% over 2018.
According to information from the district, those schools were included in the Governor’s Office of student Achievement’s annual Beating the Odds list, which was released Dec. 19. Beating the Odds is calculated through a comparison of a school’s actual performance on the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) with the performance of schools across the state with similar characteristics.
Schools doing better than similar schools are labeled as Beating the Odds. Schools not Beating the Odds are listed as either performing Within Expected Range or Below Expected Range.
For 2019, 36% of the Fulton district’s schools were designated as Beating the Odds compared to 30% last year. Also, 80% of the district’s moved into the categories of Within Expected Range or Beating the Odds, up 2% from 2018. Statewide, 31% of schools were designated as Beating the Odds this year, with 71% categorized as performing Within Expected Range or Beating the Odds.
“As Fulton County Schools has focused efforts on ensuring that there are no failing schools, the number of schools Beating the Odds has increased,” the district’s executive summary on Beating the Odds stated. “The district continues to provide resources and supports to schools to ensure that each student receives a guaranteed and viable curriculum that reflects the rigor of the Georgia Standards of Excellence.”
The following schools are listed as Beating the Odds for 2019:
♦ K-8 schools: Amana Academy School
♦ Elementary schools: Cliftondale, Dunwoody Springs, E.C. West, Feldwood, Findley Oaks, Gullatt, Hamilton E. Holmes, Hembree Springs, High Point, Lake Forest, Liberty Point, Mimosa, Northwood, Oakley, Palmetto, Parklane, Renaissance and Woodland
♦ Middle schools: Camp Creek, Elkins Pointe, Hapeville Charter, KIPP South Fulton Academy School, McNair, Paul D. West, Sandtown, Sandy Springs, Webb Bridge and Woodland
♦ High schools: Alpharetta, Banneker, Chattahoochee, Hapeville Charter Career Academy, Independence, North Springs, Roswell and Westlake
For more information on how the Beating the Odds schools fared on the CCRPI, see the PDF summary document to the upper left.
