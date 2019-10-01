Fulton County Schools’ average score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) dropped by five points compared to 2018 but remains above the state and national averages.
That was the news the district announced Oct. 1 when the Georgia Department of Education and The College Board released the school- and district-level scores. The SAT is comprised of evidence-based reading and writing (EBRW) and math, with each section 800 points and a perfect score being 1600.
The Fulton district’s score of 1086 was five points lower than its 2018 score but still above the state average of 1048. Georgia’s average was nearly 10 points above the national average of 1039 but six points below its 2018 one.
Northview led the Fulton district with a score of 1290. Two other schools had scores of 1200 or higher: Chattahoochee (1239) and Johns Creek (1224). Alpharetta (1199) and Cambridge (1185) had scores above 1100. McClarin had the lowest score for 2019 at 760.
The schools with the biggest score changes compared to 2018 were Chattahoochee, whose score jumped 57 points, and Hapeville, whose average fell 70 points to 867.
“While Fulton’s academic progress continues to shine above the state and nation, there is work to be done to ensure our academic growth is reflected across all schools,” district Superintendent Mike Looney said in a news release.
The district saw an increase in the total number of test takers from 5,411 in 2018 to 5,430 this year. However, the rate of graduates participating in the SAT fell from 78.7% last year to 77.1% in 2019.
The state’s public-school students did have slight drops in their scores, which mirrored similar decreases nationally. Georgia’s SAT participation rose to 67% of public-school graduates in the class of 2019, up from 66% in 2018 and 59 percent in 2017.
“I’ll put it simply: I’m proud of the teachers and students in Georgia’s public schools,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. “While we would of course like to see an increase in scores every year, I’m still pleased to see us well above the national average even as participation increases.”
SAT scores
Editor’s note: Below are Fulton County Schools’ SAT scores for 2018 and 2019, on the district and school levels.
School 2018 2019 Change
Georgia 1054 1048 -6
District 1091 1086 -5
Alpharetta 1212 1199 -13
Banneker 870 858 -12
Cambridge 1184 1185 +1
Centennial 1117 1090 -27
Chattahoochee 982 1239 +57
Creekside 883 882 -1
Hapeville 937 867 -70
Hughes 892 874 -18
Independence 927 966 +39
Johns Creek 1224 1224 0
McClarin 770 760 -10
Milton 1184 1189 +5
North Springs 1102 1048 -54
Northview 1275 1290 +15
Riverwood 1070 1089 +17
Roswell 1165 1172 +7
Tri-Cities 896 893 -3
Westlake 992 999 +7
