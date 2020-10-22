Fulton County Schools plans to offer to its students ACT and SAT school days where they can take the standardized tests.
The tests used to help determine college admission are usually administered on Saturdays, but having the district offer it on a school day could be advantageous.
“Some parents have trouble getting their children to the test sites on the weekends because they don’t have their own transportation,” Kimberly Richards, the district's director of assessment, said during a report on its ACT and SAT scores and strategies.
She spoke at the Fulton Board of Education’s monthly meeting Oct. 22 at the South Learning Center in Union City, where district leaders and representatives and others spoke about the success its students have had on both tests.
The meeting came a month after the district’s 2020 SAT score (1078) was announced and eight days after its ACT score (24.4) was announced. Both scores were above the state and national averages, and the ACT score broke a record for Fulton.
The ACT and SAT school days, which could be held as early as March, are part of the district’s strategy to encourage all students to take one of the tests and take it multiple times during their last two or three years of high school.
The principals of Northview and Westlake high schools spoke about their students’ success on the tests.
Though Westlake's 2020 average (995) is below the district average, its principal, Jamar Robinson, said the school has had an eight-point increase on the SAT over the past three years, with increases in 2018 and 2019 and a slight decrease (-4 points) this year due to the pandemic.
