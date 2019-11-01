Students in the Fulton County Schools district continue to outperform the state and nation on the ACT, and its score is also above all major metro Atlanta districts, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education Oct. 30.
The Fulton district increased its score by 0.2 points to 23.9, which is 2.5 points and 3.2 points above Georgia and the nation, respectively. Fulton also was ahead of the districts in Atlanta (19.1) and Cobb (23.0), DeKalb (19.9) and Gwinnett (22.4) counties.
According to a news release, Fulton’s students improved slightly with both the overall scores and the College Readiness Benchmark scores, which are indicators of how well students are expected to do in credit-bearing college courses. Participation rates dropped from 54.4 percent of graduates in 2018 to 51.4 percent in 2019.
“The 2019 ACT scores demonstrate Fulton County Schools are preparing our students for college and career paths,” Fulton Superintendent Mike Looney said in a news release. “We are very proud of the students and their personal efforts. We are also proud of the effort by our teachers and staff to help build the educational foundations for these results. There is always room for growth, and we will continue to strive for improvement."
Georgia’s score was identical to 2018 and remained above the national average of 20.7, according to a news release from the state. Georgia also outshined the nation in English, reading, science, and mathematics. Overall, Georgia is tied for 23rd in the nation on the ACT, up from 24th in 2018.
“I’m extremely proud of our Georgia students – and the educators who prepare them each day – for beating the nation on the ACT once again,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. “I want to emphasize that this is only the fourth time in state history this has been accomplished. While there is still work to be done to ensure we are offering a well-rounded education and preparing every child for their next steps after high school, Georgia’s students and teachers continue achieve unprecedented success.”
All scores are based on 2019 high school graduates who took the ACT at some time from grade 10 to 12.
ACT scores
Editor’s note: Below are Fulton County Schools’ ACT scores for 2018 and 2019, on the district and school levels. Schools whose scores are listed as “NA” did not have enough test takers to qualify for a school-level score.
School 2018 2019 Change
Georgia 21.4 21.4 None
District 23.7 23.9 +0.2
Alpharetta 26.0 25.8 -0.2
Banneker 16.4 16.3 -0.1
Cambridge 25.9 25.2 -0.7
Centennial 23.3 24.1 +0.8
Chattahoochee 26.5 26.9 +0.4
Creekside 16.8 16.9 +0.1
Hapeville 16.7 16.2 -0.5
Hughes 17.2 17.1 +0.1
Independence NA NA --
Johns Creek 26.7 26.3 -0.4
McClarin NA NA --
Milton 25.7 25.9 +0.2
North Springs 21.7 21.6 -0.1
Northview 27.2 27.6 +0.4
Riverwood 23.3 24.2 +0.9
Roswell 25.2 25.4 +0.2
Tri-Cities 17.2 16.8 -0.4
Westlake 18.9 18.9 None
