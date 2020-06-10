Two of the positions at the forefront of Fulton County’s justice system – district attorney and sheriff – are heading to Aug. 11 runoffs following the June 9 primary election.
Critics have blamed problems with the county's repeat offender and jail issues, respectively, on the two seats, shining an even brighter spotlight on those campaigns.
Also, with 80.92% and 100% of precincts reporting, according to the secretary of state’s and Fulton County’s websites, respectively, some races are still undecided.
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Ted Jackson (44.71%) and Pat Labat (22.99%) are bound for a Democratic runoff after leading a field that also included Myron Freeman (17.45%), Walter Calloway (8.93%) and Charles Rambo (5.92%), with the winner unopposed in November.
Labat said he was “excited about the record turnout in Fulton County” that helped him advance to the runoff and thanked all the voters for casting ballots both for him and others.
“What started as an uphill battle was made even tougher by the challenges that COVID-19 presented to both to campaigning and the elections process,” he said. “I’m hoping the kinks will be worked out for the August runoff and the November general election.”
When asked what the key to victory would be in the runoff, Labat said, “Voter turnout will be critical. Elections are decided by those who show up to vote. It’s just that simple. Continuing to reach out to voters to discuss their concerns and my vision for the sheriff’s office will be key. We’ve had a lot of momentum thus far and will keep our foot on the gas.”
An email message to Jackson seeking comment on the election was not immediately returned.
In the district attorney campaign, Fani Willis (42.39%) and incumbent Paul Howard Jr. (34.99%) are headed to the runoff after outpacing Christian Wise Smith (22.62%), with the winner unopposed in November.
Willis is trying to unseat Howard, who has held the post since 1997 but has been dogged by an investigation by the state ethics commission for 12 possible violations for not reporting on his campaign disclosure reports the extra pay he has received from the city of Atlanta since 2015 through the nonprofit People Partnering for Progress. Also, Howard has been sued by former employee Cathy Carter for sexual harassment.
Email and phone messages left with Willis and Howard seeking comment on the election were not immediately returned.
But sheriff and district attorney were just two of several contested races in the Fulton government elections, where incumbents won all but two of the campaigns.
There were six contested judicial races, which are nonpartisan. In the Fulton Superior Court elections, incumbent Rachelle Carnesale edged Tiffany Sellers with 53.75%, Shermela Williams nipped incumbent Rebecca Rieder with 52.02% and Tamika Hrobowski-Houston (32.91%) and Melynee Leftridge Harris (32.46%) are in a runoff after beating Ashley Baker Osby (20.39%) and Lizz Kuhn (14.24%) in the battle to replace Constance Russell, who is not seeking reelection.
In the Fulton Probate Court judge campaign, Kenya Johnson won with 58.69% against Diane Weinberg (22.15%) and Tim Curtin (19.16%) in the fight for the seat being vacated by retiring Judge Pinkie Toomer. In the Georgia Supreme Court races also on the Fulton ballot, incumbent Charlie Bethel beat Beth Beskin with 53.45%, and incumbent Sarah Warren whipped Hal Moroz with 78.14%.
There were two contested Fulton Board of Education races, which are nonpartisan. In District 3, incumbent member Gail Dean dominated with 67.74% against Jimmy Glenn. A runoff is ahead in District 4, where Franchesca Warren (37.54%) and Sandra Wright (34.89%) are neck and neck against Willie Davis Jr. (27.56%) in the battle to replace member Linda Bryant, who is not seeking reelection.
There were two opposed Fulton Board of Commissioners elections. In the District 4 Democratic campaign, incumbent Natalie Hall defeated Kathryn Flowers with 59.58% for the right to face Republican Barbara Gresham in November. Khadijah Abdur-Rahman edged incumbent Joe Carn with 56.55% in the District 6 Democratic race, with the winner unopposed in November.
All other candidates were unopposed.
