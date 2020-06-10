Two of the positions at the forefront of Fulton County’s justice system – district attorney and sheriff – are heading to Aug. 11 runoffs following the June 9 primary election.
Critics have blamed problems with the county's repeat offender and jail issues, respectively, on the two seats, shining an even brighter spotlight on those campaigns.
Also, with 87.74% and 100% of precincts reporting, according to the secretary of state’s and Fulton County’s websites, respectively, some races are still undecided.
In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Ted Jackson (44.71%) and Pat Labat (22.99%) are bound for a Democratic runoff after leading a field that also included Myron Freeman (17.45%), Walter Calloway (8.93%) and Charles Rambo (5.92%), with the winner unopposed in November.
Labat said he was “excited about the record turnout in Fulton County” that helped him advance to the runoff and thanked all the voters for casting ballots both for him and others.
“What started as an uphill battle was made even tougher by the challenges that COVID-19 presented to both to campaigning and the elections process,” he said. “I’m hoping the kinks will be worked out for the August runoff and the November general election.”
When asked what the key to victory would be in the runoff, Labat said, “Voter turnout will be critical. Elections are decided by those who show up to vote. It’s just that simple. Continuing to reach out to voters to discuss their concerns and my vision for the sheriff’s office will be key. We’ve had a lot of momentum thus far and will keep our foot on the gas.”
An email message to Jackson seeking comment on the election was not immediately returned.
In the district attorney campaign, Fani Willis (42.39%) and incumbent Paul Howard Jr. (34.99%) are headed to the runoff after outpacing Christian Wise Smith (22.62%), with the winner unopposed in November.
Willis is trying to unseat Howard, who has held the post since 1997 but has been dogged by an investigation by the state ethics commission for 12 possible violations for not reporting on his campaign disclosure reports the extra pay he has received from the city of Atlanta since 2015 through the nonprofit People Partnering for Progress. Also, Howard has been sued by former employee Cathy Carter for sexual harassment.
“The key (to winning the runoff) will be getting our message out and people understanding what is at stake,” Howard said. “We did not direct much of our attention or resources towards Ms. Willis in the primary.”
In a statement, Howard thanked everyone who voted in the primary.
“I look forward to earning each and every vote as we continue the campaign. Unfortunately, Fulton County and Atlanta have now for the time in our histories joined several urban cities that are seeing police unions taking major roles in the outcome of local political races. The Atlanta Police Union has endorsed and is funding my opponent along with Republican Mary Norwood. Even though violent crime is down by 70% in Atlanta, Mary Norwood and the police union are not satisfied because I have followed my oath as an independent district attorney who prosecutes police officers when citizens are killed without justification. Take the example of Los Angeles, where from 2000 to 2018, police killed 1,500 citizens. Not one police officer was prosecuted by the current DA or her predecessor during this period. Both district attorneys were endorsed by the Los Angeles Police Union. In the 2020 district attorney’s election the union has already donated over $2.2 million to the incumbent.
“In California several current district attorneys have asked the state to bar police unions from making such donations to district attorneys because of the obvious conflict created when union members are suspected of crimes. I agree.
“Likewise, I do not believe that Republicans like Mary Norwood should interfere with or attempt to influence a Democratic primary. Democratic candidates should not take the donations, particularly, when this interference is taken to support police misconduct. I believe this attempt to influence the district attorney’s race represents an extreme union and Republican position, inconsistent with the views of most of the honest, hardworking police officers and citizens of our county. "
An email message left with Willis seeking comment on the election was not immediately returned.
But sheriff and district attorney were just two of several contested races in the Fulton government elections, where incumbents won all but two of the campaigns.
There were six contested judicial races, which are nonpartisan. In the Fulton Superior Court elections, incumbent Rachelle Carnesale edged Tiffany Sellers with 53.75%, Shermela Williams nipped incumbent Rebecca Rieder with 52.02% and Tamika Hrobowski-Houston (32.91%) and Melynee Leftridge Harris (32.46%) are in a runoff after beating Ashley Baker Osby (20.39%) and Lizz Kuhn (14.24%) in the battle to replace Constance Russell, who is not seeking reelection.
In the Fulton Probate Court judge campaign, Kenya Johnson won with 58.69% against Diane Weinberg (22.15%) and Tim Curtin (19.16%) in the fight for the seat being vacated by retiring Judge Pinkie Toomer. In the Georgia Supreme Court races also on the Fulton ballot, incumbent Charlie Bethel beat Beth Beskin with 53.05%, and incumbent Sarah Warren whipped Hal Moroz with 78.14%.
There were two contested Fulton Board of Education races, which are nonpartisan. In District 3, incumbent member Gail Dean dominated with 67.74% against Jimmy Glenn. A runoff is ahead in District 4, where Franchesca Warren (37.54%) and Sandra Wright (34.89%) are neck and neck against Willie Davis Jr. (27.56%) in the battle to replace member Linda Bryant, who is not seeking reelection.
There were two opposed Fulton Board of Commissioners elections. In the District 4 Democratic campaign, incumbent Natalie Hall defeated Kathryn Flowers with 59.58% for the right to face Republican Barbara Gresham in November. Khadijah Abdur-Rahman edged incumbent Joe Carn with 56.55% in the District 6 Democratic race, with the winner unopposed in November.
All other candidates were unopposed.
