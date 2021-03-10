Fulton County Schools will host COVID-19 vaccination days for its teachers and staff starting March 22.
In a news release regarding the Fulton Board of Education’s March 9 work session at the North Learning Center in Sandy Springs, the district announced it will host the vaccination days at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta in two phases. The first one is March 22 through 27 for the first dose, and the second one April 12 through 17 for the second dose.
“During the span of these two weeks, all students will transition to remote learning while school-based personnel rotate through the vaccination days by level/zone,” the release stated. “The reservation system is open until March 18.”
While teachers and staff are being vaccinated, all elementary schools will shift to virtual learning March 22 through 24, and middle schools will do so March 24 and 25. High schools will pivot to online classes March 25 and 26. All schools will be in remote learning April 12 through 16.
March 5, Atlanta Public Schools announced it would host vaccination days starting March 24. Three days later, on the first day Georgia schools’ teachers and staff could get the vaccine, Gov. Brian Kemp criticized the Atlanta district for waiting until late March to get its employees vaccinated. Superintendent Lisa Herring responded by saying the district needed time to set up its vaccination days so most of its employees could get the vaccine at once.
For more information on Fulton’s vaccination days, visit http://bit.ly/3eoVF7v.
