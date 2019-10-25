The Fulton County Schools district outshined the state and most other major metro Atlanta school districts in the annual College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI), according to the scores released Oct. 25 by the Georgia Department of Education.
The state compiles the scores through a 0-to-100-point scale from multiple indicators within five main components: content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness and graduation rates (high school only).
According to a state news release, as part of Georgia’s state plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act, the replacement for No Child Left Behind, the state made changes to the CCRPI calculation. The 2018 CCRPI was the first to use the new calculation. Comparisons between the 2018 and 2019 CCRPI are valid; comparisons to prior years are not.
The state also gives each school a Climate Star rating of 1 to 5 stars by using data from various surveys, student disciple data and attendance records, and those were also released Oct. 25.
Fulton’s overall score increased from 81.0 in 2018 to 83.8 this year and was 7.9 points higher than the state average of 75.9. Among the largest metro districts, Fulton’s score was lower than Cobb County (86.1) but higher than Gwinnett County (82.5), DeKalb County (75.4) and Atlanta (74.1).
“This is a dramatic achievement with gains in all levels and across the district. Our CCRPI and Climate Star rankings reflect great work by our professional teachers, principals and staff,” Cliff Jones, the Fulton district’s chief academic officer, said in a news release.
A total of 67 Fulton schools’ scores increased, with 19 schools posting double-digit gains. The biggest jumps were by Cliftondale Elementary, up 23.3 points, and Woodland Middle increasing 21.2 points.
“The results speak to the hard work of the Fulton County Schools community. I am proud to be associated with this Board and an exceedingly focused, talented and caring team and look forward to continuing this kind of progress,” Superintendent Mike Looney said in a news release.
Also, the number of district schools with scores below 60 dropped from a high of 25 in 2015 and 15 last year to only six in 2019. Eight of nine district schools on the Turnaround Eligible List, designated for the lowest-performing schools statewide, for 2018 made gains in their 2019 CCRPI scores.
While not a scored component within CCRPI, the state’s 2019 Climate Star ratings for the Fulton district showed significant improvements, with 42 schools getting a 5 and 85 schools, or 80% of the district’s schools, receiving a 4 or 5.
“I am excited to see the 5-star climate rankings across our district. The board believes that a great school culture is foundational to increasing student achievement,” Linda Bryant, the Fulton Board of Education’s president, said in a news release.
To view executive summaries on the district’s CCRPI scores and Climate Stars, visit fultonschools.org/2019CCRPI and fultonschools.org/2019ClimateStar, respectively. To view all schools’ scores and Climate Stars, visit https://bit.ly/2BHPwP7 or www.gadoe.org.
