Fulton County taxpayers will pay the same school district millage rate for the 2019-20 school year as they did for 2018-19.
"Maintaining millage at the same rate for Fulton County Schools in the new fiscal year is part of the school board's long-term budget strategy," said Linda Bryant, the Fulton County Board of Education’s president and District 4 representative. "This will allow us to maintain the best balance possible between providing Fulton County schools with the resources they need to provide a world class education for our students, while still being responsive to Fulton County property owners and being good stewards of the taxpayers' money."
At its July 16 regular meeting at the district’s North Learning Center in Sandy Springs, the board voted 7-0 to approve a millage rate of 17.796 for the fiscal year, which started July 1, as recommended by the county's new chief financial officer, Marvin Dereef. He took over the position earlier this month after the retirement of his predecessor, Robert Morales.
"We are in full compliance with the Georgia Department of Revenue guidelines for the tax digest," Dereef said. "Having the same millage rate as last year means Fulton County has the lowest millage rate in the metro Atlanta area for fiscal year 2019-2020."
In addition to the millage rate information, Cliff Jones, the district’s chief academic officer, also gave the board an update on a new academic program that provides a path for students to actually enroll in an Algebra 1 class by the time there were in the eighth grade.
Jones said the program has what he termed a three-pronged approach to this effort.
"We want to increase our number of students utilizing continuous achievement and allow students to accelerate based on their skills," he said.
The other elements of the program include a grades K-5 math curriculum designed to "push Fulton County's curriculum above the state minimum," Jones said.
In addition, the Algebra 1 program has the district adding a middle school academic acceleration path starting in the 2020-21 school year for all sixth-graders.
