Atlanta, GA (30303)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.