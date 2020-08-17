Fulton County Schools is postponing all fall high school sports until mid-September due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district’s athletic director, Steven Craft, announced the decision Aug. 13 following a meeting with nearly every metro Atlanta school district superintendent, Fulton district spokesman Brian Noyes confirmed.
That move comes after the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) in July announced it would be delaying the start of the varsity football season by two weeks, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4.
In a statement, Craft addressed the Fulton district’s decision, which read in part, “Softball, volleyball, cross country, football, cheerleading and marching band will resume competitions the week of 9/14. The district will continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 moving forward and make a determination for the remainder of the season by 9/14.
“The district will continue to place the safety of the students and staff first while remaining committed to offer a fall season for our student athletes. FCS will allow each all team and the marching band to continue to practice and condition during this time.”
According to the GHSA’s website, the state’s high school softball, cross country and volleyball teams were allowed to play games or matches starting Aug. 6, 10 and 10, respectively. Fulton’s teams had games or matches scheduled for August and early September, so it’s unclear if those contests will be cancelled, rescheduled or forfeited due to the district’s decision.
A message left with Craft, who his assistant said was in an hour-long meeting, seeking comment, was not immediately returned.
After Craft posted the statement on Twitter, some coaches reacted with tweets of their own.
“Happy that our guys will be able to play!” Centennial football coach Sean O’Sullivan said. “Control the controlables! Our guys have been relentless through all of this!”
Vinny Sylvestri, a Milton assistant football coach, added, “We still get to be with our guys at practice. We still get to play meaningful games this season.”
