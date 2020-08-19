When Fulton County Schools started the 2020-21 academic year Aug. 17, six new principals welcomed students back to school, albeit virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new principals are:
♦ Conley Hills Elementary: Darren Clay (new hire)
♦ Hembree Springs Elementary: Andrea “A.J.” Smith (promotion)
♦ High Point Elementary: Danielle Miller (promotion)
♦ Renaissance Elementary: Ashley Rose (new hire)
♦ Sandy Springs Middle: Laurie Woodruff (transfer)
♦ Cambridge High: Ashley Agans (promotion)
