Fulton County’s recent rise in COVID-19 cases continues to raise concerns for its officials and others.
“Our daily average (of positive tests) is above 600 and above 6,000 in Georgia,” County Manager Dick Anderson said. “The seven-day (death) average is 7.4%, a 360% increase since Dec. 1.”
Anderson was one of several Fulton leaders who spoke about the coronavirus pandemic at the county board of commissioners’ Jan. 20 recess meeting, which was held virtually due to the outbreak.
“Infections are three times what they were this past summer,” said Doug Schuster of Emergency Management Services International, an emergency management firm working with the county. “We’ve gone from 540 to 607 (from Jan. 1 to 18) but we’ve been in the 700s in the interim, so there’s been a slight decrease in that. Our new seven-day average is now 607.”
Schuster added the increase in hospitalizations is also alarming.
“Since Jan. 1 we’ve gone from 784 to 1,010,” he said. “If you look at the very end of the graph in front of you, you do see a little bit of leveling off. We’ve reached a high of 1036 beds and have been hovering around the 1,000 mark since then.
“Seven-day average for percent positive tests has dropped from 13.5 to 12.8% from Jan. 1 to 18. … that being said, the WHO (World Health Organization) goal is to be below 5%, so it will take weeks for us to get down to that level.”
Schuster also said the demand for COVID testing remains high, administering an average of 6,462 tests each week.
“Testing results are coming in at an average of 36.72 hours,” he said.
Matt Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, said the county has eclipsed the 1.3 million mark on tests administered, which “exceeds the four other metro Atlanta health districts combined.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.