As a way to help teens and young adults make their dreams come true, Fulton County Juvenile Court Judge Renata Turner will host the 14th annual Youth and Law Summit in Atlanta.
This year’s event, titled “Dreams 2 Reality” and set for April 24 from 10 a.m. to noon, is free and will take place virtually via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summit is co-chaired by Darrick McDuffie, senior counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP, and Bridgett Ortega, associate dean of career services and professional development at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, where Turner is a former assistant dean.
The summit is held every year in April and continues to be a bridge between metro Atlanta’s youth and tools they can use to pursue brighter futures.
Each year, the event focuses on topics ranging from gang violence to community and generational trauma, attracting up to 200 attendees. The original goal was to “create opportunities for minority students to think critically about ethical and practical implications of the law,” according to Marshall Law School.
“That goal has expanded to focus on issues facing court-involved youth to include knowing their rights and responsibilities as young men and women,” Turner said in a news release.
Parents also are encouraged to attend and participate. A Zoom session titled “Language As A Missing Link” was created with them in mind.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3fUsYjp.
