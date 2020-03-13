Amid concerns over the coronavirus, the Fulton County government March 13 announced what facilities and events will remain open and taking place as scheduled and which ones have been cancelled, postponed or closed.
The announcement comes after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide public health emergency earlier in the day.
In a news release from county chair Robb Pitts’s office, he said, “As we consider our response to this unprecedented event, we are balancing the safety of our residents and employees with the need to continue important government services. In the midst of our COVID-response, essential Fulton County services will continue, with some modifications taking effect immediately.”
The postponements, cancellations and closures likely will last at least two weeks. Here’s a rundown:
♦ Public meetings: All public meetings, events and outreach activities are canceled or postponed for at least the next two weeks except the board of commissioners’ regular and recess meetings.
♦ Senior centers: All Fulton senior centers will be closed to the public starting March 16, but senior centers used for early voting or Election Day voting will be open for voting only as scheduled.
♦ Libraries: All Fulton libraries will be closed to the public starting March 14 until further notice, but libraries used for early voting or election day will be open for voting only as scheduled.
♦ Arts centers: All county arts centers and the Wolf Creek Amphitheater will be closed to the public starting March 14 until further notice. All Wolf Creek programming is suspended until further notice. Arts centers used for early voting or Election Day will be open for voting only as scheduled.
♦ Behavioral health and developmental disabilities: Training centers for developmental disabilities will be closed and group therapy will be suspended. Clients may contact the facility where they receive services for more information.
♦ Tax commissioner offices: The Greenbriar Mall and North Fulton Service Center offices will be closed. All other offices will be open with limited staff. Other staff will telework where possible. Residents are encouraged to handle transactions online where possible. Vehicle tags may also be renewed at select Kroger stores.
♦ Early voting and Election Day locations: Early voting and Election Day voting will continue without interruption. However, the Morehouse College early voting outreach location will be closed due to its campus closing. Employees who are scheduled to work as poll workers should report to duty as scheduled.
♦ Court services: The Atlanta Judicial Circuit has issued an executive order declaring a judicial emergency in Fulton. Effective March 13, no jurors or grand jurors should report, and no jury trials will be held for 30 days. Also, no nonessential hearings will take place during these 30 days, unless they can be conducted by video or teleconferencing. Parties or attorneys in any nonessential matters should contact the chambers of the judge assigned to their case if they have any questions and/or need help to ensure their compliance with the order.
♦ Probate Court services: Mass wedding ceremonies typically held on Fridays will be suspended after March 13 until further notice. Other services may also be limited. Residents should check online.
♦ Magistrate Court: Magistrate Court will continue to provide search and arrest warrant services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year via electronic warrant interface and to conduct first appearance hearings Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. for misdemeanors and 11 a.m. for felony cases. Some other modifications are also in effect. Please check the Magistrate Court website for additional information.
♦ Sheriff: All visitation is suspended until further notice at the Fulton County Jail, Alpharetta Annex, Marietta (Street) Annex, and South Fulton Annex (in Union City). The only exception to this directive will be for attorney visits, judges, clergy, medical/mental health providers and other law enforcement agencies. Other special protocols are also in place for screening of inmates.
For more information, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov.
