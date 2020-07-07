After hosting only five early voting sites for the June 9 primary election, Fulton County is opening 20 for the Aug. 11 primary runoff election.
Early voting runs July 20 through Aug. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Saturday voting July 25 and Aug. 1 and no Sunday voting taking place. Locations are distributed throughout the county, and for early voting, any voter registered in Fulton may vote at any county polling location. At least three sites are located in each Fulton Board of Commissioners district.
The early voting locations are as follows:
♦ East Roswell Branch Library: 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
♦ Milton Library: 855 Mayfield Road, Milton
♦ Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library: 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek
♦ Alpharetta Branch Library: 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta
♦ Northeast/ Spruill Oaks Library: 9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek
♦ Roswell Branch Library: 115 Norcross St., Roswell
♦ Buckhead Library: 269 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta
♦ Northside Library, 3296 Northside Pkwy. NW, Atlanta
♦ Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs
♦ C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center: 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta
♦ State Farm Arena: 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
♦ Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing Library: 2489 Perry Blvd. NW, Atlanta
♦ Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta: 1463 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta
♦ Ponce De Leon Library: 980 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
♦ South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park
♦ Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road SW, Atlanta
♦ College Park Library, 3647 Main St. College Park
♦ New Beginnings Senior Center: 66 Brooks Drive, Fairburn
♦ Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City
♦ Outreach location – Palmetto Library: 9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy., Palmetto (Aug. 3 through 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) This location is the closest to two districts with runoff elections.
Voters at all Fulton polling places will be asked to wear a mask or face covering, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. The number of voters inside a facility at a given time may be limited.
Because the Aug. 11 election is a partisan primary runoff, voters will be provided the ballot of the same party for which they cast a ballot during the June 9 primary. Voters who did not vote in the June 9 Primary are eligible to vote in the runoff and may select a Democratic or nonpartisan ballot. Runoff races will vary by party. Voters can view a sample ballot at www.fultonelections.com.
On Election Day Aug. 11, voters must report to their assigned polling place. Voters can visit the Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to find their assigned polling location.
Voters may also vote through absentee ballot by mail. To do so, they may visit www.fultonelections.com to download an absentee ballot application, complete it and return it to the Fulton Department of Registration and Elections as soon as possible and no later than Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.
All absentee ballots must be received in one of 20 Fulton absentee ballot drop boxes or at a department office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. The full list of early voting locations can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/2CbQ3fG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.