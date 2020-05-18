031120_MNS_early_voting_005 man and woman
A man fills out paperwork while a woman votes using the state's new voting machines March 2 at the Chastain Park Recreation Center during the first day of early voting for the March 24 presidential primary election. Though early voting was held as planned, the primary was postponed to May 19 and then June 9 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you live in Fulton County, you’ll want to check your polling precinct online before going there to vote on Election Day in the June 9 presidential preference primary, general primary and special election. You may be one of the thousands of voters whose voting location has changed since last year.

That was the message the county gave in a news release where it announced about 40 Election Day polling places will change for Fulton voters in the June 9 election.

Fulton encourages all voters to cast their votes by mail via an absentee ballot by mail, which it states is “safe, secure and consistent with social distancing.” But for those who choose to vote in person on Election Day, they should check the list in case their polling places changed.

According to the release, some polling locations changed due to date conflicts after the Election Day changes. Other sites, particularly senior centers and assisted-living facilities, expressed concerns about members of the public visiting those locations.

Voters who choose to vote in person during early voting or Election Day voting will see some differences as Fulton aims to protect voters and poll workers from COVID-19. Out of consideration for fellow voters and poll workers, voters are asked to wear a face covering. Those in line will also be asked to stand at least six feet apart in accordance with social distancing recommendations. The number of voters inside the poll at a given time will also be limited.

Fulton’s early voting will take place at five locations on weekdays May 18 through June 5 (except Memorial Day) and one Saturday (May 30) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For a list of early voting sites, visit https://bit.ly/3g3ZCN0.

To find your assigned polling place, visit the Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or Fulton Registration and Elections at https://bit.ly/3cnCKG5. A full list of precinct changes is available at https://bit.ly/2zE3zaE (a downloadable PDF).

