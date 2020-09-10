The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections has announced changes to 25 polling precincts for the Nov. 3 general election.
According to a news release, the changes will increase the total number of voting locations and decrease the number of voters assigned to any given precinct.
The polling places being changed (listed by precinct, the old location and the new one) are as follows:
♦ 05A1: Lang Carson Community Center (100 Flat Shoals Ave. SE) to Dad's Garage Theatre (569 Ezzard St. SE)
♦ 03T: Central United Methodist Church (501 Mitchell St.) to Friendship Baptist Church (80 Walnut St.)
♦ FA01A: First Baptist Church of Fairburn (23 Malone St. SE) to Open Word Christian Ministries (6230 Hwy. 92)
♦ JC02: Northview High School (10625 Parsons Road) to Johns Creek United Methodist Church (11180 Medlock Bridge Road)
♦ JC08; Taylor Road Middle (5150 Taylor Road) to Clear Springs Baptist Church (11575 Jones Bridge Road)
♦ SS04: Woodland Elementary (1130 Spalding Drive) to St. Jude Catholic Church (7171 Glenridge Drive NE)
♦ RW03; Independence High School (791 Mimosa Blvd.) to Vickery Mill Elementary (1201 Alpharetta St.)
♦ 03C: Atlanta Police Athletic League (120 Anderson Ave.) to Radcliffe Presbyterian Church (286 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive)
♦ 04K: West Hunter Street Baptist Church (1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.) to West End Library (525 Peeples St.)
♦ 03I: Antioch Baptist Church Family Center (540 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd.) to Georgia Tech McCamish Pavilion (965 Fowler St.)
♦ 02L2: St. Luke's Episcopal Church (435 Peachtree St.) to Georgia Tech McCamish Pavilion
♦ 02S and 05K: Helene Mills Senior Center (515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave.) to David T. Howard Middle School (551 Wesley Dobbs Ave.)
♦ 06B and 06J: Inman Middle (774 Virginia Ave.) to Morningside Elementary (1053 E. Rock Springs Road NE)
♦ 08N½: Morris Brandon Elementary (2741 Howell Mill Road) to Trinity Presbyterian Church (3003 Howell Mill Road)
♦ 11P: William Walker Recreation Center (2405 Fairburn Road) to St. Mark AME Church (3605 Campbellton Road)
♦ 11E3: William Walker Recreation Center (2405 Fairburn Road) to Deerwood Elementary (3070 Fairburn Road)
♦ AP021: Wills Park Recreation Center (11925 Wills Road) to American Legion Alpharetta (201 Wills Road)
♦ AP05: Windward Fire Station (2070 Market Place) to Creekview Elementary (3995 Webb Bridge Road)
♦ AP01B: New Prospect Elementary (3055 Kimball Bridge Road) to St. James United Methodist Church (3000 Webb Ridge Road)
♦ AP07B: Manning Oaks Elementary (405 Cumming St.) to St. James United Methodist Church
♦ AP07A: Manning Oaks Elementary to Alpharetta Elementary (192 Mayfield Road)
♦ AP14: Messiah Lutheran Church (4765 Kimball Bridge Road) to Ocee Elementary (4375 Kimball Bridge Road)
♦ JC15: Messiah Lutheran Church to Dolvin Elementary (10495 Jones Bridge Road)
♦ CP011: College Park Auditorium (3631 Main St.) to College Park Library (3647 Main St.)
♦ EP02 B/D/E: Jefferson Park Recreation Center (1431 Norman Berry Drive) to Impact Church (2323 Sylvan Road)
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3ivWmLz.
