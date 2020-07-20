The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections has announced that 10 polling precincts will change to new locations starting with the Aug. 11 primary runoff election.
The poll location changes are as follows:
♦ 02A, 02L1: Park Tavern (500 10th St. NE, Atlanta) moving to Piedmont Park’s Magnolia Hall (1320 Monroe Drive, Atlanta)
♦ 02B, 02L2, 05D: Liberty Baptist Church (395 Chamberlain St. SE, Atlanta) moving to St. Luke's Episcopal Church (435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta)
♦ 06F: Butler Street Baptist Church (315 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta) moving to Ponce De Leon Library (980 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta)
♦ 07D: Peachtree Presbyterian Church (3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta) moving to Buckhead Library (269 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta)
♦ 08D: Morris Brandon Elementary (2741 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta), moving to Northside Library (3295 Northside Pkwy., Atlanta)
♦ 10C: C.T. Martin Recreation Center (3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW) moving to Old Adamsville Emergency Shelter (3404 Delmar Lane, Atlanta)
♦ JC04A, JCO4B, JC04C: Messiah Lutheran Church (4765 Kimball Bridge Road, Johns Creek), moving to Robert E. Fulton Ocee Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road, Johns Creek)
♦ JC12: Dolvin Elementary School (10495 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek) moving to Northeast/Spruill Oaks Library (9560 Spruill Road, Johns Creek)
♦ SC211, SC212: Christian City Welcome Center (7345 Red Oak Road, Union City) moving to Oakley Elementary School (7220 Oakley Terrace, Union City)
♦ SS01: Johns Creek Environmental Campus (8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta) moving to Life Center Ministries (2690 Mount Vernon Road, Atlanta)
Registered voters in these precincts will receive a notice in the mail about their polling place changes. Also, the county will place signs at the entrances of the original polling places directing voters to the new locations.
All Fulton voters are encouraged to check the secretary of state’s Georgia My Voter page (www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do) to verify their Election Day polling place or by visiting www.fultonelections.com.
During early voting, which runs July 20 through Aug. 7, the county’s voters can go to any Fulton early voting location.
