Robb Pitts would like the Fulton County employees on the front lines coping with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to be appropriately compensated.
“While we are sitting comfortably in our own homes, these people are out there exposing themselves to the risk getting the virus. I don’t think $500 is enough,” the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ chair said of a proposal to give each impacted worker $500 in hazard pay in response to the outbreak, the same amount the city of Atlanta approved April 14.
So after some discussion, at its April 15 recess meeting, the board voted 7-0 to approve $750 in hazard pay for the 1,600 front-line employees from March 18 through May 31, unless the virus crisis ends sooner. Though Pitts and some county leaders attended the meeting at Assembly Hall in downtown Atlanta, the rest of the commissioners and some department heads participated via videoconference from their homes due to the outbreak.
The extra pay means the total cost for Fulton is about $3.6 million, up from about $2.8 million, said Sharon Whitmore, Fulton’s chief financial officer. Before the vote, District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann asked if the extra $250 in compensation per employee was sending the right message at a time when the county was instituting hiring and pay freezes amid the COVID-19 crisis but hasn’t laid off workers yet.
“We made a decision to keep all our employees paid. Would they all prefer getting paid or keeping their jobs?” she said.
Hausmann also asked if Fulton would be reimbursed for the hazard pay by the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Pitts said yes.
That agenda item was just one of many regarding how the county is responding to COVID-19. In a presentation, County Manager Dick Anderson said with Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Buckhead opening three floors of its Marcus Tower April 13, four and a half months early, to provide 132 new beds and Gov. Brian Kemp announcing a 200-bed hospital is being created inside the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta, the county’s prediction of a bed shortage has become a bed surplus.
Those additions bring Fulton’s totals to 700 beds, 93 ICU beds and 43 ventilators, he said, adding the Piedmont and center hospitals “have helped close what was a very daunting set of gaps.”
Following a public comment period when eight of the 26 residents who spoke by phone or email expressed concerns over reducing the Fulton County Jail’s inmate population to keep the virus from spreading there after some prisoners tested positive, Alton Adams, the county’s deputy chief operating officer for public safety, gave a jail update.
“Twenty-three individuals are confirmed (to have contracted the virus); 11 have been released; six are under care. Six have been returned to general population after having recovered, and eight individuals are awaiting results of tests from the last couple of days. … As of yesterday evening, the population was 2,470, down 487 since March 1,” he said, adding over 50 in mates have been released in recent weeks.
By releasing prisoners who are senior citizens, close to completing their sentences or are accused or convicted of minor crimes, Fulton plans to decrease the jail population by 400 inmates. Most or all will wear ankle monitors when released, Adams said at the board’s April 1 regular meeting.
Dr. Elizabeth Ford, Fulton’s interim district health director, said the county has made some progress regarding testing for the virus.
“We received a machine from CVS that returns test results in 30 minutes as opposed to 24 hours with the other machines (Fulton had),” she said, referring to machines CVS is using at a new rapid testing site at Georgia Tech in Midtown.
Ford also said the county is adding Saturday testing to its program.
“The governor has recommended more testing of all individuals who are symptomatic of the virus,” she said. “We’re seeing a 26% positivity rate in the county and that’s the same as DeKalb County.”
Another testing site has been set up at the Charlie Brown Airport, and Pitts said more testing locations could be added at Greenbriar Mall and another south Fulton spot.
Ford also announced she is returning to her post as DeKalb’s district health director and CEO full-time May 1 after juggling both jobs for about a year. She will be replaced by Dr. Lynn Paxton, who works for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and starts her new job April 16.
About $1.5 million in coronavirus relief grants have been doled out to businesses in the county but outside the city of Atlanta, since Invest Atlanta handles the ones in the city limits. Both a resident speaking during public comment and District 3 Commissioner Lee Morris said they were concerned this set of funds is limited to for-profit businesses only and excludes all nonprofits.
Pitts said he would speak to representatives of ACE, the company the county partners with on that program, about possibly making it more inclusive.
Later Morris said he’s worried Fulton’s property tax assessments and bills may be mailed late due to the pandemic, since some residents may not have been able to file their homestead exemption applications by the April 1 deadline due to offices being closed and the county website having glitches.
He said he’s working with District 56 State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, to have Gov. Brian Kemp order the Georgia Department of Revenue to possibly extend the deadline since only the state has the power to do so.
