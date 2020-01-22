For 2020, Fulton County has a general fund budget of $782 million, a whopping $63.3 million more than the previous year and a new record.
“By all accounts, this is a much more substantial budget but with a lower millage rate, so that’s quite an accomplishment,” County Manager Dick Anderson said of the budget, which is retroactive to Jan. 1.
At its recess meeting Jan. 22 at Assembly Hall, the Fulton Board of Commissioners approved the general fund budget by a 4-3 vote, with Commissioners Marvin Arrington Jr., Joe Carn and Natalie Hall dissenting. According to county documents, the budget, including all county funds, is $1.2 billion, an increase of $92 million over the previous year’s amended budget.
The board approved the budget after delaying the vote at its Jan. 8 meeting. It includes $29.2 million for information technology, about $1 million more than the previous year.
“The budget includes a recommendation for strengthening our IT infrastructure,” Anderson said. “It’s a behind-the-scenes endeavor, but there are many stories about cyber attacks costing cities from $15 million to $20 million, and you can look no further than the city of Atlanta and Equifax for the impact they have.”
The budget vote came after about an hour of discussion and near the end of a meeting that lasted over eight and a half hours, including a lunch break and executive session. District 2 Commissioner Bob Ellis said he wasn’t thrilled with the budget amount, including the IT department’s extra funding, but felt it necessary to vote on it at the meeting following a two-week delay.
“I don’t like the fact that we have to be in the position where we have to be more aggressive in spending in that area. But we would be wrong to delay this vote,” he said, then looking at Anderson. “Like you said, we don’t have to look too far to see the ramifications of this decision.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, several residents spoke out in favor of either keeping funding for certain county services at their current levels or increasing. Most of those speakers talked about the importance of funding for the arts or senior services.
Kate Winters, a senior citizen who utilizes the services of the Darnell Senior Multipurpose Center in Atlanta, said she opposes one decision the county made regarding senior services.
“We have a problem here,” she said. “We have a bus service that is transferring to an Uber/Lyft service. (Whoever decided to adopt this policy) is an individual who isn’t in touch with the problems senior citizens have. Transferring that bus service to an Uber/Lyft service means some seniors won’t be able to afford the $16 charge, and some don’t even have a credit card needed for the service.”
District 1 Commissioner Liz Haussmann said despite some complaints from residents who felt Fulton wasn’t allocating enough funds to certain services, the budget was fair to everyone.
"I think there are a lot of increases in the budget. ... The budget is a balancing act and we have a variety of good services funded,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.