While the presidential race has garnered most of the attention in the Nov. 3 general election, there are several other important campaigns below it on the Fulton County ballot.
In the presidential election, Republican incumbent Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen will face off.
In the first U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent David Perdue, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Libertarian Shane Hazel will battle.
In the second U.S. Senate election, a whopping 20 candidates are running: Democrats Deborah Jackson, Jamesia James, Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Matt Lieberman, Joy Felicia Slade, Ed Tarver, Raphael Warnock and Richard Dien Winfield; Green Party member John Fortuin; independents Al Bartell, Allen Buckley, Michael Todd Greene and Valencia Stovall; Libertarian Brian Slowinski and Republicans Doug Collins, Derrick Grayson, Kelly Loeffler (incumbent), Annette Davis Jackson, Wayne Johnson and Kandiss Taylor.
There are four contested U.S. House races. In District 5, Democrat Nikema Williams will face Republican Angela Stanton-King in the battle to replace the late John Lewis, and in District 6, incumbent Democrat Lucy McBath will face Republican Karen Handel. In District 11, Democrat Dana Barrett and incumbent Republican Barry Loudermilk will meet, and in District 13, Republican Becky Hites faces incumbent Democrat David Scott.
In the two Public Service Commission races, Democrat Robert Bryant, Libertarian Elizabeth Melton and Republican incumbent Jason Shaw will square off for the District 1 seat, and Democrat Daniel Blackman, Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Libertarian Nathan Wilson will battle for the District 4 post.
There are seven contested Georgia Senate campaigns. In District 6, incumbent Democrat Jen Jordan will face Republican Harrison Lance, and in District 32, incumbent Republican Kay Kirkpatrick will battle Democrat Christine Triebsch. In the District 39 special election, Democrats Zan Fort, Sonya Halpern, Jo Anna Potts and Linda Pritchett will square off.
In District 40, Republican Garry Guan and incumbent Democrat Sally Harrell will battle. In District 48, Democrat Michelle Au and Republican Matt Reeves are meeting to replace Zahra Karinshak, who is running for the District 7 U.S. House seat, and in District 56, incumbent Republican John Albers and Democrat Sarah Beeson will face off.
There are 14 contested Georgia House of Representatives campaigns. In District 22, incumbent Republican Wes Cantrell and Democrat Charles Ravenscraft will battle, and in District 25, incumbent Republican Todd Jones and Democrat Christa Olenczak will meet.
In District 40, incumbent Democrat Erick Allen and Republican Taryn Bowman will face off, and in District 45, incumbent Republican Matt Dollar and Democrat Sara Tindall Ghazal will battle. In District 47, incumbent Republican Jan Jones and Democrat Anthia Owens Carter will square off, and in District 48, Republican Betty Price and incumbent Democrat Mary Robichaux will battle.
In District 49, incumbent Republican Chuck Martin and Democrat Jason Hayes will meet, and in District 50, incumbent Democrat Angelika Kausche and Republican Jay Lin will face off. In District 51, Republican Alex Kaufman and incumbent Democrat Josh McLaurin will battle, and in District 52, Democrat Shea Roberts and incumbent Republican Deborah Silcox will meet.
In District 54, incumbent Democrat Betsy Holland and Republican Lyndsey Rudder will square off, and in District 63, Republican David Callahan and incumbent Democrat Debra Bazemore will battle. In District 80, Republican Alan Cole and incumbent Democrat Matthew Wilson will face off, and in District 95, Republican Erica McCurdy and incumbent Democrat Beth Moore will meet.
There are two contested Fulton Board of Commissioners races. In District 2, incumbent Republican Bob Ellis and Democrat Justin Holsomback will battle, and in District 4, Republican Barbara Gresham and incumbent Democrat Natalie Hall will square off.
All other candidates are unopposed.
There are two statewide constitutional amendments. The first asks voters, “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenues derived from fees or taxes to the public purpose for which such fees or taxes were intended?”
The second asks voters, “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to waive sovereign immunity and allow the people of Georgia to petition the superior court for relief from governmental acts done outside the scope of lawful authority or which violate the laws of this state, the Constitution of Georgia, or the Constitution of the United States?”
There is also one statewide referendum, which asks voters, “Shall the Act be approved which provides an
exemption from ad valorem taxes for all real property owned by a purely public charity, if such charity is exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and such real property is held exclusively for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be financed by such charity to individuals using loans that shall not bear interest?”
Finally, there are special election referenda for three different cities. In Union City, voters will be asked, “Shall the Act be approved which provides a homestead exemption from City of Union City ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in the amount of $2,000.00 of the assessed value of the homestead for residents of that city?”
In East Point, voters will be asked, “Shall the governing authority of The City of East Point be authorized to permit and regulate Sunday sales of distilled spirits or alcoholic beverages for beverage purposes by the drink?”
And in Atlanta, voters will be asked, “Shall the Act be approved which provides a new homestead exemption from City of Atlanta ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes in the amount of $30,000.00 for each resident of the City of Atlanta who holds real property subject to a written lease having an initial term of not less than 99 years with a landlord that is an entity exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and who owns all improvements located on the real property?”
For more information on the election, visit www.fultonelections.com.
