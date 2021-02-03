District 6 Fulton County Commissioner Kadijah Abdur-Rahman has nominated Thomas “Tommy” Dortch Jr. to represent that district and replace Sandra DeShields-Hightower on the Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority.
The authority serves as an oversight group for the Grady Health System, including Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, and Dortch was to be appointed to a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
County committee and authority appointments are usually approved by the county board of commissioners via unanimous votes, and, overall, sometimes the board votes along party lines, with chair Robb Pitts, a Democrat, occasionally siding with the Republicans.
But whether intentional or not, Dortch’s appointment was blocked when the board didn’t have enough votes to pass his appointment during its Feb. 3 meeting, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That decision came right after the board voted 6-0 to approve District 3 Commissioner Lee Morris’ nominee, Rick Shackelford, to replace Robert Miller. The board’s lack of votes for Dortch’s appointment infuriated Abdur-Rahman, a Democrat who claimed party politics were at play.
“This is a (blocking) attempt by the Fulton County Republican Party,” she said. “It’s not only wrong, but it’s an ugly picture in Fulton County on the wrong side of history. This was done properly. My appointee is a well-established member of the community.”
Abdur-Rahman, who is Muslim, also said Dortch’s appointment may have been blocked because of her religion.
The board then voted, following chair Robb Pitts’ motion, to approve filing Dortch’s appointment, which Kaye Burwell with the county attorney’s office said means it can be held indefinitely but could go back before the board for a vote at its next meeting Feb. 17.
Confusion over the filing vote caused the board to then vote to overrule Pitts’ decision to have the agenda item filed, but that vote failed.
District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. objected to the first two votes, saying the proper process wasn’t followed. He even threatened to sue the county over it.
“(The commissioners in the majority) will win because they have the votes, but in court they won’t win because they didn’t follow proper procedure,” Arrington said.
He and District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall asked to have Burwell or the county’s court reporter read back the meeting transcript to go through how the votes in question took place. But Burwell said it couldn’t be done quickly, so Pitts moved on to the next agenda item, to the objection of Abdur-Rahman, Arrington and Hall.
In her request to pause the meeting long enough to have the transcript read back, a frustrated Hall said, “We want to have fairness, honesty and integrity in these meetings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.