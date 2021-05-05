The decision to accept or reject Richard Barron’s termination as Fulton County’s registration and elections director has been held once again.
County Attorney Kaye Burwell needs more time to address the legality of the possible decision to reject Barron’s firing.
“She’s still in the process of reviewing it, but she has assured me that at our next meeting, she will have our final recommendations,” said Robb Pitts, the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ chair. “She has gone through (documents) with a fine tooth comb. I will have my recommendations and she’ll have her recommendations, and we’ll take our final action at our next meeting.”
At the board’s May 5 meeting at Assembly Hall in downtown Atlanta, Pitts made those remarks as he, for the second straight meeting, held the board of commissioners’ two separate votes on accepting or rejecting the Fulton Board of Registration and Elections’ Feb. 16 decision to fire Barron. The resolutions’ votes were also held at the board of commissioners’ April 21 recess meeting to provide Burwell with more time to complete her report.
At issue is the legality of the board of commissioners’ decision to reject Barron’s firing, with Burwell saying it does, but her predecessor, Patrise Perkins-Hooker, who retired in January, saying it doesn’t.
District 2 Fulton Commissioner Bob Ellis sponsored a resolution stating the board of commissioners supports the appointment, hiring and firing powers of the county’s board of registration and elections, in essence upholding Barron’s dismissal, and District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. sponsored a counter resolution stating it rejects the elections board’s decision.
Both resolutions were held at the board of commissioners’ March 17 recess meeting after Pitts motioned to hold them until Burwell weighed in on the issue’s legality, and it was approved 4-0.
Democrats Pitts, Arrington, Natalie Hall and Khadijah Abdur-Rahman (Districts 4 and 7) voted yes and Republicans Ellis, Liz Hausmann and Lee Morris (Districts 1 and 3) abstained.
A day after Barron was fired, the board of commissioners’ votes to accept and reject the elections board’s decision each failed 3-3, since the group didn’t get the required four votes to be approved. Hall was absent for the first vote and then abstained for the second, saying she needed more information first.
But at its March 3 meeting, the board of commissioners voted 4-3 to reject the elections board’s choice. The vote again fell along party lines, with Democrats casting yes ballots and Republicans dissenting. But with the legality of a “reject” resolution up in the air, both resolutions went back for a vote at the following meeting March 17 but was then held due to the legal uncertainty issue.
At the May 5 meeting, of the 21 individuals who spoke during the public comment period, 13 said they supported the board of commissioners rejecting the elections board’s move to fire Barron, with none saying they favored accepting the decision.
Kerry Smith of Johns Creek said he favors rejecting Barron’s firing. “Since the board of commissioners controls the elections budget, it only seems logical it would have the power to do hiring and firing,” Smith said.
In previous meetings residents were more split down the middle on the issue.
Of the 17 individuals who spoke during the April 21 meeting’s public comment portion, 14 were in favor of rejecting Barron’s firing and one supported upholding it. At the April 14 meeting, 13 said they supported upholding Barron’s firing and one didn’t.
During the March 3 meeting, 12 of the 37 individuals speaking said they were in favor of Barron’s firing being upheld, and 11 said they were against it. At the March 17 meeting, 24 residents spoke in favor of his termination and four opposed it.
