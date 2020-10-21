District 4 Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall said she sometimes gets complaints from residents about inmates being treated unfairly at the Fulton County Jail.
“The other day I was in Walmart and a constituent said her husband is bipolar and is in jail,” Hall said. “She had to get an attorney just to get his meds to him. He had been in there for … six weeks.”
Her criticism of the jail was one of several mentioned by residents and commissioners during the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 21 recess meeting, where the board voted on two jail-related contracts being renewed for 2021. The meeting was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board voted 6-1, with District 6 Commissioner Joe Carn dissenting, to approve NaphCare’s one-year contract renewal for providing mental and physical health services to the jail and other facilities, at a cost of $25.1 million. It also voted 7-0 to approve the renewal of a one-year contract with Aramark Correctional Services to provide inmate food services at the jail and other facilities, at a cost of $3.7 million.
But before each vote, commissioners and others recounted other problems they’d heard about at the jail, both with its food and health services.
“I have a personal concern because I have a relative in the Fulton County Jail, and he was denied getting a COVID test because he hasn’t been sentenced,” said Shelia Hamilton, who spoke during the meeting’s public comment portion and said she represents an organization advocating on behalf of inmates. “I have watched Dr. (Lynn) Paxton’s team’s (previous) presentations on COVID and the jail.
“It was stated the detainees were not forced to take the test, but I’m very concerned that if they requested the test, that they couldn’t be given a test. Thanks to the elections department for going to the jail to allow inmates not yet convicted of a crime to vote, but my concern is others need absentee ballots.”
Later in the meeting, Col. Mark Adger, the chief jailer, said after hearing Hamilton’s gripe, he called a NaphCare rep and the assistant U.S. attorney’s office about making sure all inmates could, moving forward, get a COVID test if they requested one.
Regarding Aramark’s contract, Alton Adams, the county’s deputy COO for public safety, praised the company and said the new contract would include special meals for inmates with diabetes, high blood pressure and religious concerns over some foods.
But Carn and District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. said they’re perplexed why inmates must pay 5 or 10 cents extra for salt and/or pepper, condiments that should be automatically included with meals. Adger explained that the salt and pepper were charged by another jail vendor.
However, he said, Aramark’s contract “requires for heart-healthy meals, so the contract requires salt and pepper to not be allowed. Those inmates are suffering from hypertension and other (health problems). So salt and pepper are part of the list of items inmates can request for a fee.”
Said Arrington, “You can still provide heart-healthy meals but provide salt and pepper on the side. … Salt and pepper should be available with every meal served, period.”
At previous meetings, residents have complained about inmates being nickel and dimed for salt, pepper and other items and services they said the jail should provide for free. Adams said he would work with Adger to come up with a way for salt and pepper to be provided for free to inmates, but they would have to request it.
Regarding NaphCare’s service to the jail, Adger and Adams praised the company for improvements in service over Fulton’s previous vendor and its role in helping avoid a COVID-19 outbreak there. Of the 2,000 total inmates that have been at the jail this year since March, only 107 tested positive.
But Hall and Carn criticized NaphCare for its employees being unprofessional and for the company not providing masks often enough to inmates, respectively.
“I heard rumors that the masks were being rationed out,” Carn said. “Some said it was one per month (per inmate). So I’m not so hot on supporting (NaphCare), but I know we need a medical provider. … I’ve never heard, ‘Hey, we got excellent medical care at the jail.’ I’m still waiting to hear that.”
