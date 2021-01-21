Fulton County’s $1.2 billion 2021 budget includes additional funds for COVID-19 relief and public safety to help crack down on crime.
“I strongly advocated for these increases, especially for the offices of the sheriff and the district attorney,” District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said in a news release. “We wanted to make certain they had the dollars they need to ensure real criminal justice reform while keeping our law enforcement workers safe.
“It’s one thing to say you’re for reducing crime. But you have to be willing to put some real dollars behind the effort, so long as the dollars are fully accounted for and deliver results that have a positive impact on people’s lives. We have a new sheriff and a new D.A. and I wanted to make sure they were not handicapped out of the gate.”
At its Jan. 20 recess meeting, the Fulton Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 to approve the budget, which includes a general fund budget of $800 million, up from the 2020 budget of $782 million. The meeting was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The budget, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, includes $45 million for outbreak-related emergency services including COVID testing and vaccine delivery. During the meeting, the board raised the proposed budgets for the sheriff’s office by $6.8 million (to hire more deputies and detention staff and grant pay increase) and the Probate Court by $250,000 (to expand services in north Fulton).
The budget amendments also mean the district attorney’s office can provide bulletproof vests for its investigators. The board also allocated $250,000 to help promote Fulton as a location for film and video productions, to attract more investment and bring new jobs from the arts and entertainment industry.
The general fund budget as adopted also includes a $133 million surplus or rainy-day fund formally called the “fund balance,” which can be used to cover two months of county operating expenses in case of a financial emergency.
