Results are trickling in for statewide and Fulton County races in the June 9 primary, presidential primary and special elections. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the presidential primary was postponed from March 24 and then it, along with the remaining elections, was delayed from May 19.
With 38.17% and $42.35% of precincts reporting, according to the secretary of state’s and Fulton’s websites, respectively, most races are still undecided.
Joe Biden, who has won the Democratic nomination for president, has dominated the Democratic ballot with 83.98% of the vote against fellow candidates Michael Bennett, Michael Bloomberg, Pet Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang, who have since dropped out of the race.
In the U.S. Senate race for incumbent Republican David Perdue’s seat, Jon Ossoff led in the Democratic primary with 46.34% of the vote against Sarah Riggs Amico (14.34%), Tricia Carpenter McCracken (4.00%), Marckeith DeJesus (4.98%), James Knox (6.85%) , Maya Smith (10.73%) and Theresa Tomlinson (12.76%). The winner will face Perdue and Libertarian Shane Hazel in November.
Fulton has three contested U.S. House of Representatives elections. In District 5, incumbent John Lewis leads Barrington Martin II in the District 5 Democrat primary with 82.78%, with the winner meeting Republican Angela Stanton-King in November. In District 6, Republican Karen Handel is on her way to a rematch with incumbent Democrat Lucy McBath in November, getting 64.07% of the GOP vote thus far against Mykel Barthelemy (3.33), Blake Harbin (5.77), Joe Profit (24.55) and Paulette Smith (2.28).
In District 13, incumbent David Scott (56.18%) is leading Michael Owens (11.01%), Jannquell Peters (6.33%) and Keisha Waites (26.48%) in the Democratic primary, with the winner in November likely facing Becky Hites, who leads Caesar Gonzales in the Republican race with 65.62%.
In the Public Service Commission race, Daniel Blackman leads John Noel with 71.01% in the Democratic primary, with the winner facing incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald in November.
The county has five contested state Senate elections, and some contests so far have no results in yet. In District 21, incumbent Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, faces fellow Republican Michael Caldwell, with the winner unopposed in November.
In District 35, incumbent Donzella James, D-Atlanta, faces fellow Democrats Karen Ashley and Kelly Johnson, with the winner unopposed in November. Incumbent Horacena Tate (46.53%) leads Devin Barrington-Ward (9.65%), Michael Carson (8.42%) and Tania Robinson (35.40%) in the District 38 Democratic race, and the victor is unopposed in November.
In District 39, incumbent Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, is facing Democrat Linda Pritchett, with the winner unopposed in November. Michelle Au holds a commanding 78.9% lead against Josh Uddin in the District 48 Democratic race, with the winner battling Republican Matt Reeves in November. Incumbent Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth, is vacating the seat to run for the District 7 U.S. House post.
Fulton has seven opposed state House of Representatives elections, with some contests having no results so far. In District 22, Democrats Charles Ravenscroft and Bobbi Simpson are battling to face incumbent Republican Wes Cantrell in November. Democrats Jason Hayes and Ken Lawler will face off in District 49 for the right to battle incumbent Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, in November.
In District 55, incumbent Marie Metz, D-Atlanta, meets Democrat Fred Quinn Jr., with the winner unopposed in November. Democrats Mesha Minor, Josh McNair and Darryl Terry II are facing off in District 56 to replace incumbent “Able” Mable Thomas, who is not running for reelection.
In District 57, Democrats Stacey Evans, Kyle Lamont, Jenne Shepherd and Alex Wan will face off to replace incumbent Pat Gardner, D-Atlanta, who is retiring. The winner will be unopposed in November.
Incumbent Debra Bazemore has a huge (83.79%) lead on Kenneth “Ken” Kincaid in the District 63 Democrat race, with the winner facing Republican David Callahan in November. In District 65, incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak is battling Democrats Amber Hunter and Mandisha Thomas, with the winner unopposed in November.
In the Fulton government elections, there are several contested races. In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Ted Jackson leads with 42.10% against Walter Calloway (9.56%), Myron Freeman (20.53%), Pat Labat (22.03%) and Charles Rambo (5.78%) in the Democratic primary, with the winner unopposed in November. In the district attorney campaign, Fani Willis leads the Democratic race with 41.2% against incumbent Paul Howard Jr. (34.94%) and Christian Wise Smith (23.84%), with the winner unopposed in November.
There are six contested judicial races, which are nonpartisan. In the Fulton Superior Court elections, incumbent Rachelle Carnesale leads Tiffany Sellers with 53.43%, Shermela Williams is ahead of incumbent Rebecca Rieder with 52.71% and Tamika Hrobowski-Houston (37.81%) leads Melynee Leftridge Harris (28.19%), Lizz Kuhn (14.68%) and Ashley Baker Osby (19.33%) in the battle to replace Constance Russell, who is not seeking reelection.
In the Fulton Probate Court judge campaign, Kenya Johnson (61.73%) leads Tim Curtin (18.29%) and Diane Weinberg (19.98%) in the fight for the seat being vacated by retiring Judge Pinkie Toomer. In the Georgia Supreme Court races incumbent Charlie Bethel leads Beth Beskin with 57.40%, and incumbent Sarah Warren is in command with 79.46% against Hal Moroz.
There are two contested Fulton Board of Education races, which are nonpartisan. In District 3, incumbent member Gail Dean is dominating with 69.67% against Jimmy Glenn. A runoff appears likely in District 4, where Franchesca Warren (36.89%) and Sandra Wright (36.42) are nearly tied against Willie Davis Jr. (26.69%) in the battle to replace member Linda Bryant, who is not seeking reelection.
There are two opposed Fulton Board of Commissioners elections. In the District 4 Democratic campaign, incumbent Natalie Hall leads Kathryn Flowers with 59.83% for the right to face Republican Barbara Gresham in November. Khadijah Abdur-Rahman leads incumbent Joe Carn with 60.25% in the District 6 Democratic race, with the winner unopposed in November.
All other candidates are unopposed.
Check back with the Neighbor for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.