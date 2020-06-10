Results are mostly in for the statewide and Fulton County races in the June 9 primary, presidential primary and special elections. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the presidential primary was postponed from March 24 and then it, along with the remaining elections, was delayed from May 19.
With 78.32% and $91.26% of precincts reporting, according to the secretary of state’s and Fulton’s websites, respectively, some races are still undecided. Runoffs are likely in the Democratic races for U.S. Senate, District 13 U.S. House, District 38 Georgia Senate, District 63 Georgia House of Representatives and Fulton sheriff, district attorney, District 4 Board of Education and one Superior Court seat.
Joe Biden, who has won the Democratic nomination for president, dominated the Democratic ballot with 83.46% of the vote against fellow candidates Michael Bennett, Michael Bloomberg, Pet Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang, who have since dropped out of the race.
In the U.S. Senate race for incumbent Republican David Perdue’s seat, a runoff is likely in the Democratic primary, where Jon Ossoff led with 48.51% against Theresa Tomlinson (14.52%), Sarah Riggs Amico (13.31%), Maya Smith (10.42%), James Knox (5.12%), Marckeith DeJesus (4.72%) and Tricia Carpenter McCracken (3.40%). The winner will face Perdue and Libertarian Shane Hazel in November.
Fulton has three contested U.S. House of Representatives elections. In District 5, incumbent John Lewis beat Barrington Martin II in the District 5 Democrat primary with 84.33% and will face Republican Angela Stanton-King in November. In District 6, Republican Karen Handel heading to a rematch with incumbent Democrat Lucy McBath in November after getting 72.92% of the GOP vote against Joe Profit (15.52%), Blake Harbin (5.24%), Mykel Barthelemy (4.45%) and Paulette Smith (1.87%).
In District 13, incumbent David Scott (47.37%) could be heading to a runoff against and Keisha Waites (31.30%) after they led the Democratic primary that also included Michael Owens (13.45%) and Jannquell Peters (7.87%). In November the winner will likely face Becky Hites, who beat Caesar Gonzales in the Republican race with 66.91%.
In the Public Service Commission race, Daniel Blackman defeated John Noel with 72.01% in the Democratic primary and will face incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald in November.
The county has five contested state Senate elections. In District 21, incumbent Brandon Beach beat Michael Caldwell with 76.01% in the Republican race, with the winner unopposed in November.
In District 35, incumbent Donzella James leads with 62.59% against Karen Ashley (20.93%) and Kelly Johnson (16.47%) in the Democratic campaign, with the winner unopposed in November. Incumbent Horacena Tate (45.21%) leads Tania Robinson (30.77%), Michael Carson (12.13%) and Devin Barrington-Ward (11.90%) in the District 38 Democratic race, and the victor is unopposed in November.
In District 39, incumbent Nikema Williams defeated Linda Pritchett with 73.82% in the Democratic primary, with the winner unopposed in November. Michelle Au defeated Josh Uddin with 75.60% in the District 48 Democratic race, with the winner battling Republican Matt Reeves in November. Incumbent Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth, is vacating the seat to run for the District 7 U.S. House post.
Fulton has seven opposed state House of Representatives elections. In the District 22 Democratic primary, Bobbi Simpson leads Charles Ravenscroft with 51.94%, and the winner will face incumbent Republican Wes Cantrell in November. Jason Hayes leads Ken Lawler with 57.83% in the District 49 Democratic race, with the winner battling incumbent Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, in November.
In District 55, incumbent Marie Metze leads Fred Quinn Jr. with 57.79% in the Democratic campaign, with the winner unopposed in November. Mesha Minor (57.08%) leads Josh McNair (31.16%) and Darryl Terry II (11.75%) in the District 56 Democratic race to replace incumbent “Able” Mable Thomas, who is not running for reelection. The winner will be unopposed in November.
In District 57, Stacey Evans leads with 58.67% against Alex Wan (27.97%), Kyle Lamont (9.13%) and Jenne Shepherd (4.22%) in the Democratic race to replace incumbent Pat Gardner, D-Atlanta, who is retiring. The winner will be unopposed in November.
Incumbent Debra Bazemore beat Kenneth “Ken” Kincaid with 70.20% in the District 63 Democrat race, with the winner facing Republican David Callahan in November. In District 65, incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague leads with 46.59 % against Mandisha Thomas (39.81%) and Amber Hunter (13.60%) in the Democratic campaign, with the winner unopposed in November.
In the Fulton government elections, there are several contested races. In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Ted Jackson leads with 39.69% against Pat Labat (22.98%), Myron Freeman (21.25%), Walter Calloway (10.35%), and Charles Rambo (5.73%) in the Democratic primary, with the winner unopposed in November. In the district attorney campaign, Fani Willis leads the Democratic race with 40.50% against incumbent Paul Howard Jr. (33.80%) and Christian Wise Smith (25.70%), with the winner unopposed in November.
There are six contested judicial races, which are nonpartisan. In the Fulton Superior Court elections, incumbent Rachelle Carnesale holds a slim lead against Tiffany Sellers with 50.86%, Shermela Williams is ahead of incumbent Rebecca Rieder with 56.43% and Tamika Hrobowski-Houston (40.63%) leads Melynee Leftridge Harris (28.52%), Ashley Baker Osby (18.26%) and Lizz Kuhn (12.60%) in the battle to replace Constance Russell, who is not seeking reelection.
In the Fulton Probate Court judge campaign, Kenya Johnson won with 65.90% against Diane Weinberg (17.81%) and Tim Curtin (16.29%) in the fight for the seat being vacated by retiring Judge Pinkie Toomer. In the Georgia Supreme Court races incumbent Charlie Bethel leads Beth Beskin with 53.22%, and incumbent Sarah Warren whipped Hal Moroz with 78.21%.
There are two contested Fulton Board of Education races, which are nonpartisan. In District 3, incumbent member Gail Dean dominated with 70.53% against Jimmy Glenn. A runoff is ahead in District 4, where Franchesca Warren (36.97%) and Sandra Wright (36.32) are nearly tied against Willie Davis Jr. (26.71%) in the battle to replace member Linda Bryant, who is not seeking reelection.
There are two opposed Fulton Board of Commissioners elections. In the District 4 Democratic campaign, incumbent Natalie Hall leads Kathryn Flowers with 58.19% for the right to face Republican Barbara Gresham in November. Khadijah Abdur-Rahman beat incumbent Joe Carn with 64.38% in the District 6 Democratic race, with the winner unopposed in November.
All other candidates are unopposed.
Check back with the Neighbor for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.