Fulton County announced the COVID-19 vaccination mega-site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium it is partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on will stay open four weeks longer than expected.
The downtown Atlanta location will stay open through June 15 instead of mid-May, and the extension means nearly 35,000 more weekly vaccine doses can be given to residents. In January the county opened the site, and it provided up to about 4,000 vaccination doses per day. On March 25, FEMA began its partnership with Fulton to expand the location to offer up to about 12,000 daily.
According to a news release, the Pfizer vaccine will remain as the only one used at the stadium site. Residents can continue to register online for appointments, and the site will continue to have some specific walk-up days where residents can get vaccinated without an appointment.
The county’s and FEMA’s other partners – the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, Fulton Board of Health and U.S. Department of Defense – will remain at the site through June 15.
After that, the county plans to continue running the location as a Fulton-only site until September or possibly earlier, when the venue starts hosting events such as Falcons games and concerts again.
The stadium is one of three vaccination sites the county has launched since January, with the other two being the North Point one in Alpharetta and the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park.
At the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ April 21 recess meeting, Matt Kallmyer, director of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, said the county reached the 350,000-dose mark on is fixed and mobile vaccination sites one day earlier. He added the stadium location reached the 200,000-vaccine milestone April 19.
At the board’s April 14 meeting, Fulton CFO Sharon Whitmore said the county could, theoretically, use federal COVID-19 relief funds to keep the stadium vaccination site open until September or possibly earlier, when the venue starts hosting more events such as Falcons games and concerts again.
But Jessica Corbitt, a Fulton spokeswoman, said the county does not plan to keep it open after June 15.
